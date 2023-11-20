NFL

Dolphins: Can Tyreek Hill Eclipse The 2,000 Yard Mark For The Season?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn5
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn5

The Miami Dolphins struggled offensively against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, at least based on their standards. They put up just 20 points on the day in a home game against a team traveling cross-country, a far cry from the dominance that Tua Tagovailoa and company have showed inside Hard Rock Stadium. But despite the below-average effort overall, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was able to keep his impressive statistical season going with a big numbers day on Sunday.

Dolphins: Can Tyreek Hill Break The NFL Record?

Hill entered the week as the leading receiver in the league, and he widened the game between him and the rest of the field with his performance. He caught 10 total passes on the day and scored a 38-yard touchdown, but it was the yardage numbers that were the most impressive. Hill finished with 146 yards through the air, his 6th 100+ yard game on the season and 5th of 145+. He achieved these numbers despite missing some of the game’s action when he went into the Dolphins locker room for treatment for a hand injury.

Tyreek Hill set himself a lofty goal at the beginning of the season of amassing 2,000 or more receiving yards in 2023. He has been known to make outlandish claims and predictions, and many laughed at the notion of he and Tagovailoa being able to put together that type of season.

Hill Needs To Average 111 Yards Per Game

But the odds are in Hill’s favor, now. He has 1,222 yards through the first ten games of the season, the most of any player in the Super Bowl era. Including playoffs, it is the 10th game of Hill’s career in which he has caught 10+ passes, gained 140+ receiving yards and scored a touchdown. No one has done it more times in the history of the league, as he is tied with Jerry Rice and Andre Johnson in that regard.

The Dolphins have seven regular games left to play in 2023, and if Tyreek Hill is able to keep on his current trajectory, he’ll break the single-season NFL record and eclipse 2,000 yards, both rather easily. He currently needs 778 yards to reach his projected goal, which would be an average of 111.1 more His yards-per-game average on the season so far is a league leading 122.2.

Hill and the Dolphins will have a tough test this coming week against a talented New York Jets secondary. The game will be played on Friday in New Jersey.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn5
NFL

LATEST Dolphins: Can Tyreek Hill Eclipse The 2,000 Yard Mark For The Season?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  49s
rsz gettyimages 1803188708 e1700458033561
NFL
Can The Denver Broncos Really Make A Playoff Push After 4 Straight Wins?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  51min

When the Miami Dolphins defeated the Denver Broncos by a score of 70-20, some questioned whether Sean Payton’s team was one of the worst to ever set foot on an…

Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux is tied for the fifth-most sacks in 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

Despite a 2-8 record heading into Week 11, the Giants still had some fight in them. They were on the road to face the Commanders, a team they already have…

Aaron Jones injured Packers pic
NFL
Packers Injury Report: Aaron Jones’ availability for Thursday vs. the Lions is in question
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
Geno Smith Seahawks pic
NFL
Seahawks Injury Report: Seattle could potentially be without Geno Smith (elbow) on TNF vs. the 49ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Mahomes + Hurts
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream: How To Watch NFL MNF For Free
Author image Olly Taliku  •  6h
Mahomes + Hurts
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds: Who Wins NFL Week 11 MNF?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  7h
Arrow to top