The Miami Dolphins struggled offensively against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, at least based on their standards. They put up just 20 points on the day in a home game against a team traveling cross-country, a far cry from the dominance that Tua Tagovailoa and company have showed inside Hard Rock Stadium. But despite the below-average effort overall, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was able to keep his impressive statistical season going with a big numbers day on Sunday.

Dolphins: Can Tyreek Hill Break The NFL Record?

Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill Today: – 10 Targets

– 10 Receptions

– 146 Yards

– 1 TD Hill now only has to average less than 100 yards in the rest of his games for a 2000-yard season pic.twitter.com/PhPeLhBtc3 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) November 19, 2023

Hill entered the week as the leading receiver in the league, and he widened the game between him and the rest of the field with his performance. He caught 10 total passes on the day and scored a 38-yard touchdown, but it was the yardage numbers that were the most impressive. Hill finished with 146 yards through the air, his 6th 100+ yard game on the season and 5th of 145+. He achieved these numbers despite missing some of the game’s action when he went into the Dolphins locker room for treatment for a hand injury.

Tyreek Hill set himself a lofty goal at the beginning of the season of amassing 2,000 or more receiving yards in 2023. He has been known to make outlandish claims and predictions, and many laughed at the notion of he and Tagovailoa being able to put together that type of season.

Hill Needs To Average 111 Yards Per Game

Tyreek Hill already has 62 receiving yards, he will reach 2000 this season and he absolutely deserves serious MVP consideration. #isaidwhatisaid — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) November 19, 2023

But the odds are in Hill’s favor, now. He has 1,222 yards through the first ten games of the season, the most of any player in the Super Bowl era. Including playoffs, it is the 10th game of Hill’s career in which he has caught 10+ passes, gained 140+ receiving yards and scored a touchdown. No one has done it more times in the history of the league, as he is tied with Jerry Rice and Andre Johnson in that regard.

The Dolphins have seven regular games left to play in 2023, and if Tyreek Hill is able to keep on his current trajectory, he’ll break the single-season NFL record and eclipse 2,000 yards, both rather easily. He currently needs 778 yards to reach his projected goal, which would be an average of 111.1 more His yards-per-game average on the season so far is a league leading 122.2.

Hill and the Dolphins will have a tough test this coming week against a talented New York Jets secondary. The game will be played on Friday in New Jersey.