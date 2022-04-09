Tottenham Team News and Predicted Lineup against Aston Villa

Tottenham will be eager to register another win and keep their dream of Champions League qualification alive ahead of Arsenal.

Tottenham have had a lot of issues this season but the London giants have seemingly turned a page in recent weeks. They have won six out of their last eight Premier League games and are in fourth place in the league standings.

Antonio Conte’s men have started playing with more purpose as well. Harry Kane has rediscovered his best form and his scoring instincts would come in real handy as the Spurs seek to finally return to Champions League football.

Tottenham Team News

The visitors will be without young defender Japhet Tanganga who is out for the rest of the season following knee surgery. Ryan Sessegnon has a thigh injury and Oliver Skipp is suffering from a groin injury. Both are unavailable.

Sergio Reguilon returns from a knee injury but will be kept on the bench by Emerson Royal who was in fine from against Newcastle.

Tottenham Predicted Starting XI against Villa

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Kulusevski, Kane, Son