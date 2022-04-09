Aston Villa Team News and Predicted Lineup against Tottenham

Aston Villa will be eager for a better end to the campaign when they play host to high-flying Tottenham.

Villa are currently in 11th place in the league standings. Had it not been for inconsistent performances throughout the campaign, they might have been closer to the teams vying for a European spot.

They are currently on a three-game losing run. The run has seen them lose to the likes of West Ham, Arsenal and Wolves. The last time the Villans won was back in March 10 against Leeds United. Since then, they have picked just 18 points in 14 games at home.

Aston Villa Team News

Marvelous Nakamba is set to return to the senior side. However, Lucas Digne and Kortney Hause miss out. Danny Ings is set to return after missing the defeat to Wolves following the birth of his child.

Douglas Luiz is seto return as well and will replace Morgan Sanson.

Aston Villa Predicted Starting Lineup

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins