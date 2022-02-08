SOUTHAMPTON head to London this Wednesday to take on Tottenham, who are hoping to force their way into the top four.

Tottenham vs Southampton live stream

Tottenham vs Southampton preview

There’s much more on the line in this game for Spurs than their opponents. This is because they’re still in the race for European qualification, while Southampton now seem destined to finish the season in mid-table, away from both Europe and relegation.

Spurs go into this game on the back of a convincing 3-1 win over Brighton, which saw Harry Kane scoring twice. In the league, they’ve only lost once since Antonio Conte took over, and the bookies expect them to continue their impressive form by dispatching Southampton on Wednesday.

Southampton will visit London after triumphing in the FA Cup over Coventry. Previous to that, they claimed a respectable draw with Manchester City. In their last meeting with Spurs, they frustrated their opponents, holding them to a 1-1 draw despite having a player sent off in the first half.

If Spurs win this match, they could move into fourth place and the Champions League places. A win for Southampton could see them move up to 10th.

When does Tottenham vs Southampton kick off?

Tottenham vs Southampton kicks off at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday 9th February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Tottenham vs Southampton team news

Tottenham team news

Spurs have three injury concerns before this match: Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier. Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Betancour are in contention to start their first Premier League match, but will probably begin on the bench.

Tottenham possible starting lineup:

Lloris, Romero, Sanchez, Davies, Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Lucas, Kane, Son

Southampton team news

Lyanco is out with what has been described as a serious injury, while Nathan Tella and Alex McCarthy remain out. The Saints are waiting to see whether Armando Broja will be fit for the game, but Moussa Djenepo might return after AFCON action. Will Smallbone is also back in contention to play a part after recovering from an injury.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Forster, Salisu, Bednarek, Stephens, Livramento, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Adams, A. Armstrong