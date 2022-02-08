TOTTENHAM host Southampton on Wednesday in the Premier League, looking for three points to further boost their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

Match Info

Date: Wednesday, February 9th

Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tottenham vs Southampton predictions

Tottenham are understandably the favourites for this encounter. The London team currently sit in 7th spot, but their games in hand put them right in the mix for Champions League qualification. Southampton sit down in 12th, 11 points back from Spurs.

Under Antonio Conte, Spurs have had something of a resurgence. They’ve lost just one Premier League game under the watch of the Italian, plus they’ve recently progressed in the FA Cup. Confidence is pretty high, especially when compared to Nuno Espirito Santos’ tenure, and they’ll fancy themselves to beat the Saints.

Southampton haven’t won in their last two Premier League games and have been somewhat porous in defence. This should be great news for Spurs, who are scoring freely at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium currently. Expect this to continue when Southampton come to visit.

Overall, Spurs are much the stronger team going into this game, plus they have Champions League football to play for. Southampton don’t have to concern themselves with European qualification or relegation troubles, which might give Spurs the edge when it comes to a desire to win.

We’re going to go with a score prediction for our first Tottenham vs Southampton prediction. We did consider 3-0, which has odds of 12/1, but decided to play slightly safer. So, our prediction is for Spurs to run out 2-0 victors.

Tottenham vs Southampton prediction: Tottenham 2 Southampton 0 @ 15/2 with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Tottenham vs Southampton betting tips

For our second Tottenham vs Southampton betting tip, we’re going to look at the first goalscorer market, and who could bet against Harry Kane at the moment? He’s certainly found his scoring boots recently and comes fresh off netting a double in the FA Cup against Brighton.

The odds of Kane to score first look short, but bet365 have something up their sleeve. They’ve boosted Kane’s odds of scoring first to 10/3, which is a decent increase from his initial odds of 12/5. With prices like this, Kane only has to score first every 4.3 matches for you to break even, which means you’re getting great odds.

If you’re not keen on taking Kane to score first, you can get odds of 9/2 on Son, who is just returning from injury, to score first. Steven Bergwijn is 6/1. Think Southampton will score first? If so, you’ll find that Broja is favourite, with odds of 9/1.

However, with the way Kane is playing and the fact that Spurs are scoring freely at home, we have to go with Harry Kane to score first at a boosted price of 10/3.

Tottenham vs Southampton betting tips: Harry Kane to score first @ 10/3 with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Tottenham vs Southampton City odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Tottenham vs Southampton Match Odds

Tottenham @ 8/13 with bet365

Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Southampton @ 9/2 with bet365

Tottenham vs Southampton Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Tottenham vs Southampton free bet

You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all Premier League matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

