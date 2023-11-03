London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will renew hostilities when they square off in the English Premier League on Matchday 11. Read on to learn all the key details of one of the biggest games of the English calendar.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Chelsea: Date, Time, & Venue

Tottenham will welcome Chelsea to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London for their explosive Premier League showdown. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT (3:00 PM ET | 12:00 PM PT) on Monday night, November 6.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Chelsea: Where To Watch In The US & Canada

Premier League fans in the United States and Canada can watch Tottenham Hotspur’s mouth-watering clash with Chelsea on Peacock Premium. One can also tune in to Fubo TV to catch the game live. Fubo TV will also broadcast the game for followers in Canada.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Chelsea: Team Form & Head-To-Head

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed an excellent start to life under manager Ange Postecoglou. The Lilywhites have won eight and drawn two of their 10 Premier League matches this season. With 26 points on the board, they sit at the top of the Premier League rankings with a slender two-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

Postecoglou’s side are coming into the game on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Matchday 10. Skipper and standout performer, Heung-min Son was on the scoresheet as Spurs picked up their fourth Premier League win on the bounce.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, on the other hand, have been all over the place this season. Playing 10 Premier League matches, the Blues have only managed to secure 12 points. They have won thrice, drawn thrice, and lost four times in the English top flight this season. They currently sit 11 points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Chelsea were comprehensively beaten in their last Premier League fixture, with Brentford securing a comfortable 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge. They, however, recovered impressively from the setback, beating Blackburn Rovers in the Round-Of-16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night (November 1).

According to Evening Standard, Spurs and Chelsea have faced each other 175 times over the years, with the north Londoners winning 56, the west Londoners 77, and the two playing out 42 draws.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Chelsea: Prediction

On Monday, Pochettino will return to his old stomping ground, but this time in the opposition dugout. He was the architect of Tottenham’s most successful spell in decades, the rewards of which Spurs are still reaping. Spurs fans are expected to give their former manager a warm welcome, but Postecoglou and Co. are unlikely to show his team much respect.

Tottenham are the team to beat right now and we do not believe Chelsea have the quality to put an end to their unbeaten streak. We predict a 3-1 win for the north London outfit on Monday night.