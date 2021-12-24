Tottenham signed the Argentine international defender Cristian Romero at the start of the season but it seems that Antonio Conte is keen on improving his defensive unit further.

According to a report via the Sun, the Premier League side are eyeing up a summer move for the Dutch international defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The 22-year-old joined Juventus for a fee of around £67.5 million back in 2019 and he has established himself as one of the best centre backs in European football.

The former Ajax defender is yet to reach his peak and he’s likely to improve further in the coming years.

Working with a top-class tactician like Antonio Conte will only help the player improve and develop into a world-class footballer in the future.

The Italian giants have the player on a long term contract and they are unlikely to let him leave for a knockdown price anytime soon. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to smash their transfer record in order to land the Dutch international at the end of this season.

Apparently, the defender has a release clause of around £130 million and it would be quite surprising if any club in the world agreed to pay such a fee for his services.

The 22-year-old is undoubtedly a prodigious talent but he does not warrant that price tag and Juventus will have to lower their demands in order for any transfer to go through.

The report further states that the player is open to a new challenge and his Mino Raiola has already hinted at a potential move at the end of this season.

In theory, the 22-year-old could be an exceptional acquisition for Tottenham and the Dutchman could partner Romero at the heart of the London club’s defence.

Conte will be hoping to challenge for the major trophies at Tottenham and he needs to improve his squad in order to do so.

Signing a world-class talent like de Ligt could transform his backline and help Tottenham compete for the Premier League title next year.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have experienced the benefit of signing a top-class defender in recent seasons and de Ligt could have a similarly transformative impact at Tottenham.