Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Spurs Want To Change ‘Small Conditions’ Of Harry Kane Deal

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Harry Kane is waiting on Tottenham Hotspur’s approval to fly to Germany and complete his transfer to Bayern Munich.

After weeks of negotiations, Bayern Munich finally agreed terms with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (August 10), receiving the green light to negotiate with Kane. According to reports, Spurs have agreed to sell their talisman for a whopping €100 million ($109.94 million) fixed fee. They could earn a further €20 million ($21.99 million) if Kane fulfills a few specific conditions outlined in his contract.

Tottenham Hotspur are playing “Poker Games” with Bayern Munich

The 30-year-old striker was expected to fly to Munich to complete medicals and sign his Bayern Munich contract on Friday (August 11). Via social networking site X, Romano has claimed that Kane is at the airport as planned but Spurs are now asking to make some small changes to the Englishman’s Bayern deal.

The Italian wrote:

“Final ‘poker games’ of Kane saga

“Harry Kane and his camp, at the airport in order to fly to Munich. Tottenham now asking to change some small conditions of the deal.”

Romano further added that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was in the United States, thus in a different time zone. This could be the reason why the deal has been dragging on for so long.

The journalist added:

“Kane, just waiting to fly once Spurs approve.

“…Daniel Levy, in USA and so on different time zone”

Kane leaves Tottenham as their all-time top goalscorer, misses out on EPL record

Harry Kane’s departure will leave a big void in Spurs’ attack, as they will have to make do without their most prolific scorer in history. Kane, 30, has been in north London since joining Tottenham’s academy in 2004. He joined the senior team in 2011 and has not looked back since. Between the 2011-12 and 2022-23 seasons, Kane appeared in 435 games for the Londoners in all competitions, scoring 280 times and providing 64 assists.

With his Bayern Munich transfer all but sealed, Kane is unlikely to be able to surpass Alan Shearer and become Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer. The three-time Golden Boot winner has 213 Premier League goals to his name in 320 appearances, 47 fewer than Shearer (260 goals in 441 games).