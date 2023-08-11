Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Spurs Want To Change ‘Small Conditions’ Of Harry Kane Deal

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tottenham Hotspur Striker Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur Striker Harry Kane

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Harry Kane is waiting on Tottenham Hotspur’s approval to fly to Germany and complete his transfer to Bayern Munich.

After weeks of negotiations, Bayern Munich finally agreed terms with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (August 10), receiving the green light to negotiate with Kane. According to reports, Spurs have agreed to sell their talisman for a whopping €100 million ($109.94 million) fixed fee. They could earn a further €20 million ($21.99 million) if Kane fulfills a few specific conditions outlined in his contract.

Tottenham Hotspur are playing “Poker Games” with Bayern Munich

The 30-year-old striker was expected to fly to Munich to complete medicals and sign his Bayern Munich contract on Friday (August 11). Via social networking site X, Romano has claimed that Kane is at the airport as planned but Spurs are now asking to make some small changes to the Englishman’s Bayern deal.

The Italian wrote:

“Final ‘poker games’ of Kane saga

“Harry Kane and his camp, at the airport in order to fly to Munich. Tottenham now asking to change some small conditions of the deal.”

Romano further added that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was in the United States, thus in a different time zone. This could be the reason why the deal has been dragging on for so long.

The journalist added:

“Kane, just waiting to fly once Spurs approve.

“…Daniel Levy, in USA and so on different time zone”

Kane leaves Tottenham as their all-time top goalscorer, misses out on EPL record

Harry Kane’s departure will leave a big void in Spurs’ attack, as they will have to make do without their most prolific scorer in history. Kane, 30, has been in north London since joining Tottenham’s academy in 2004. He joined the senior team in 2011 and has not looked back since. Between the 2011-12 and 2022-23 seasons, Kane appeared in 435 games for the Londoners in all competitions, scoring 280 times and providing 64 assists.

With his Bayern Munich transfer all but sealed, Kane is unlikely to be able to surpass Alan Shearer and become Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer. The three-time Golden Boot winner has 213 Premier League goals to his name in 320 appearances, 47 fewer than Shearer (260 goals in 441 games).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Atletico Madrids New Sponsors Riyadh Air
Soccer

LATEST La Liga Side Atletico Madrid Enter Partnership With Saudi’s Riyadh Air

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Lionel Messi Celebrating After Scoring For Inter Miami
Soccer
Ranking Inter Miami’s All-Time Leading Goalscorers: Lionel Messi Cracks Top 5 Scorers After Just 4 Games
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h

A little over five-and-a-half years ago, Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami came to life. Co-owned by legendary footballer David Beckham, Miami has made quite a name for itself…

Arsenal defender William Saliba
Soccer
Opinion: Not Kai Havertz or Declan Rice, William Saliba Is Key To Arsenal’s Premier League Challenge
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h

Under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal soared to new heights last season. They played eye-catching football, picked up important wins against mighty opponents, and gave reigning champions Manchester City…

1005115998 1
Soccer
“He will have stuffed Ange Postecoglou” – Chris Sutton Reacts To Harry Kane Exit Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
Aston Villa Manager Unai Emery
Soccer
“Unai Emery is a brilliant manager” – Gary Neville Backs Aston Villa To Secure Top-Six Finish In Premier League
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 10 2023
Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In The World
Soccer
Victor Osimhen Informs Napoli What He Wants In His New Contract
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 10 2023
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Coach Erik ten Hag Wants Club To Sign Bayern Munich Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 10 2023
Arrow to top