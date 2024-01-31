Two behemoths of the English Premier League, Liverpool and Chelsea, share a healthy rivalry. They have been pushing each other from the beginning, frequently crossing paths in the title race. However, they have rarely broken decorum, always withholding the spirit of the beautiful game.

Liverpool and Chelsea have squared off 195 times over the years, with the Reds clinching 84 wins, the Blues 65, and the two playing out 46 draws. As we prepare for their 196th meeting on Wednesday night (January 31), let us take a quick look at some players who featured for both English giants. Now, without further ado, let’s check out seven stars to play for Liverpool and Chelsea.

#7 Daniel Sturridge

In July 2009, Daniel Sturridge joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a €7.25 million ($7.84 million) deal. After a mediocre one-and-a-half-year spell at Stamford Bridge, he moved to Bolton Wanderers on loan. Sturridge returned to west London in June 2011 and spent another one-and-a-half years at the club before sealing a €15 million move to Liverpool. The Englishman scored 24 goals in 96 matches before leaving for Anfield.

Sturridge spent the next seven years of his career at Liverpool, playing 160 games in all competitions and scoring 68 goals.

#6 Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson was Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s first signing at Stamford Bridge. The former England international joined the Pensioners from West Ham United in a €8.3 million deal in 2003. He produced quite a few memorable performances over the next three seasons, but they were not enough to make him a staple in Chelsea’s starting XI. So, after scoring four times in 71 games for the Blues, the former right-back moved to Portsmouth, initially on loan and then permanently.

Liverpool were impressed with Johnson’s performances at Portsmouth and signed him for a cool €20.5 million ($22.2 million) in the summer of 2009. Johnson went on to play 200 matches for the Merseysiders between 2009-10 and 2014-15 seasons, scoring nine times and providing 17 assists. The two-time Premier League winner (both times with Chelsea) won only the 2011-12 EFL Cup with Liverpool.

#5 Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling graduated from Liverpool’s U18 team to the senior side in July 2012. Over the next three seasons, the English winger dazzled everyone with his pace, creativity, and ability to take defenders on. However, just as he was gaining prominence as one of Anfield’s favorites, he agreed to join Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester City. The Reds accepted a €63.7 million ($68.9 million) offer for Sterling and sent him on his merry way. Sterling played 129 games for the Anfield outfit, scoring 23 times and claiming 25 assists.

Sterling had a slow start at the Etihad Stadium, but he unlocked his best form under Pep Guardiola and eventually went on to win four Premier League titles with the Cityzens. The 29-year-old left Manchester for Chelsea ahead of the 2022-23 season. He has since played 64 games for them, recording 16 goals and 12 assists.

#4 Joe Cole

West Ham academy graduate Joe Cole joined Chelsea in a €9.9 million ($10.7 million) move in the summer of 2003. One of the most eye-catching midfielders of his time, Cole quickly became an integral part of Chelsea’s well-oiled machine, helping them to 10 trophies over the next season seasons, including three Premier League titles and three FA Cups.

Having registered 39 goals and 45 assists in 281 games for the west London powerhouse, Cole joined Liverpool as a free agent. Unfortunately for the Reds, Cole could not live up to expectations in Merseyside and joined Lille just a season later. He returned to the club for the first half of the 2012-13 season only to rejoin West Ham United permanently in January 2013. The ex-England ace played only 42 games for Liverpool, scoring five times.

#3 Nicolas Anelka

One of the most colorful characters the game has ever seen, Nicolas Anelka had a brief stint at Liverpool in 2002. The Frenchman joined the Reds on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January 2002 and spent six months in Anfield. He played 22 games for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring five times and providing three assists.

Chelsea, meanwhile, enjoyed Anelka for a good four years between January 2008 and January 2012. The former center-forward, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Bolton, played 184 games for the Blues, scoring 59 times and claiming 35 assists. Anelka’s heroics helped the Pensioners to five trophies, including one Premier League title and two FA Cups.

#2 Fernando Torres

Former Spain international Fernando Torres was a force to be reckoned with. He was intelligent, had the ability to create chances at will, and could score from all angles. All of his world-class skills were on display during his three-and-a-half-year spell at Anfield between July 2007 and January 2011. The ex-Atletico Madrid man scored an impressive 81 goals in 142 matches for the Reds but had no trophies to show for all his hard work.

Torres joined Chelsea in a shock move in January, with the 19-time English champions accepting a €58.5 million ($63.3 million) bid for their superstar. Surprisingly, Torres could not carry his impeccable finishing skills over to London, missing numerous chances during his Chelsea stay. He, however, fulfilled his ambition of winning major trophies, bagging the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and FA Cup with them. Before permanently joining AC Milan in January 2015, Torres scored just 45 goals in 172 outings for the Blues.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Legendary manager Jose Mourinho brought Mohamed Salah to Chelsea in January 2014. The Portuguese manager used the Egypt international sporadically, as he did not think he was ready for regular Premier League action then. Unfortunately for Mourinho, Salah did not want to wait around and joined Fiorentina on loan just six months after joining. The following season, he moved to AS Roma, sealing a permanent transfer after scoring twice in 19 games for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp brought Salah back to the Premier League for a €42 million fee ($45.43 million) in July 2017 and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the last six-and-a-half years, the ‘Egyptian King’ has emerged as the most consistent attacker in the English top flight, scoring 151 games for the club in 238 games and claiming three Golden Boots. Overall, the 31-year-old has scored 204 goals and provided 88 assists in 332 games, helping the Reds to a UEFA Champions League trophy and a Premier League title, amongst other honors.