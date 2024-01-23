NFL

Top 5 Ravens vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets For AFC Championship

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
4 min read
Ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship showdown in Maryland between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, we’re taking a look at the five best player prop bets on offer.

Ravens vs Chiefs Player Prop Bets

  • Rashee Rice over 61.5 receiving yards (-110)
  • Patrick Mahomes over 243.5 passing yards (-110)
  • Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+120)
  • Lamar Jackson over 63.5 rushing yards (-110)
  • Travis Kelce over 5.5 receptions (-135)

Ravens vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 1: Rashee Rice over 61.5 receiving yards (-110)

Rashee Rice has enjoyed an impressive rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs and his receiving yards prop looks one worth attacking with the over, currently set at 61.5 and priced at -110 with the best NFL sportsbooks.

In the Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, Rice made eight catches for 130 yards in the air including one touchdown. In the regular season, he averaged 58.6 receiving yards per game but turned it up a notch for his postseason debut.

The 23-year-old was targeted just four times last time out against the Bills, but he made all four receptions for 47 yards as Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Travis Kelce came up with huge plays.

Rice to cover his receiving prop at 61.5 is our first play for the AFC Championship.

Ravens vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 2: Patrick Mahomes over 243.5 passing yards (-110)

Patrick Mahomes is built for the stage. The 28-year-old was phenomenal once again in the postseason last weekend, helping Kansas City to a dramatic victory over the Buffalo Bills in his first playoff experience on the road.

He’s been a consistently terrific playoff performer across his career, recording a total of 4,561 passing yards (285 per game), 38 touchdowns (2.4 per game) and just seven interceptions in 16 appearances.

Over 243.5 passing yards for the two-time Super Bowl MVP is an easy pick for us.

Ravens vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 3: Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+120)

Isiah Pacheco is already one of the best running backs in the NFL in his second year and his playoff stats are impressive at such a young age. In the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning run last year, he picked up 197 rushing yards in three games with one touchdown.

This time around, he’s tallied 186 rushing yards in just two games and already doubled his touchdown count. He’s bumped his rushing yards per game average to 93 and looks one hell of a talent.

This kid loves a touchdown and at an odds-against price of +120, it looks too good not to take.

Ravens vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 4: Lamar Jackson over 63.5 rushing yards (-110)

Lamar Jackson is undoubtedly one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks the game has ever seen but the Kansas City defense is arguably the best Patrick Mahomes has ever had throughout his career and Jackson won’t find it an easy task on the ground.

That being said, the Chiefs rank around the middle of the pack in rushing yards per game allowed (114.9) and Jackson has been using his legs better than ever this year. He racked up 100 rushing yards against the Texans and his lowest postseason average is 54.

We’ll happily take the over on this one.

Ravens vs Chiefs Player Prop Bet 5: Travis Kelce over 5.5 receptions (-135)

Travis Kelce laughed off any suggestion of retirement in the Chiefs’ Divisional round win on the road in Buffalo, where he took over with two receiving touchdowns and 75 yards in the air on five receptions.

Kelce comes alive in the postseason as we know, previously making eight catches for 71 yards in the Wild Card round. His electric partnership with Mahomes has recorded more playoff touchdowns than any duo in NFL history.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend looks set to exceed his receptions prop set at 5.5 on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Jan 23 2024
Jan 23 2024

Jan 23 2024

Jan 23 2024
Jan 23 2024
Jan 23 2024
Jan 23 2024
