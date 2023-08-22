The most prestigious cup competition in Europe, the UEFA Champions League, is set to return with another exciting chapter in September. The tournament offers an abundance of drama, a plethora of match-winning performances, and remarkable goals that remain forever etched in fans’ memory.

This season, the Champions League will not feature some of the game’s best forwards, with second-leading scorer Lionel Messi and fourth-highest scorer Karim Benzema also deciding to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps and leave Europe. Although their absence marks the end of an era, it will not diminish the competition’s shine.

Today, we will take a look at some of the flagbearers of the 2023-24 Champions League campaign. Here are the top five forwards who could set the competition alight this term:

#5 Harry Kane – Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur finished in eighth place in the English Premier League in the 2022-23 season, losing out on European competitions this season. Their legend, Harry Kane, would continue to compete in the UEFA Champions League, however, courtesy of his well-timed move to German champions Bayern Munich.

Kane endured a poor Champions League campaign last season, scoring only once in eight appearances. Representing Bayern this time around, Kane will be expected to put up considerably better numbers on the board. The 30-year-old center-forward, who has a penchant for scoring as well as assisting, has so far taken part in 32 Champions League matches in his career, scoring 21 times and providing five assists.

#4 Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Karim Benzema leaving Europe, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has emerged as the undisputed king of the competition. The former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund star is the third-leading goalscorer in Champions League history, with him netting 91 times and providing 25 assists in 111 matches across competitions.

Lewandowski, who won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season, suffered an early elimination with Barcelona last season. The Blaugrana crashed out of the group stage after finishing behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. Lewandowski, however, did more than his fair share to help his team, scoring five times in as many matches in the 2022-23 Champions League campaign.

#3 Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid

From being an unstoppable trickster to scoring at will against the best defenders in the business, Real Madrid No. 7 Vinicius Junior has come far over the last few seasons. The left-winger was one of Los Blancos’ best players as they reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, recording seven goals and five assists in 12 matches across competitions. With Karim Benzema gone, the onus is on him to produce the goods once again this season.

Vinicius, who won the competition with Los Merengues in the 2021-22 campaign, has thus far played 46 Champions League games in his career, scoring 15 times and providing 17 assists.

#2 Kylian Mbappe – PSG

Arguably the best forward in the world at the moment, Kylian Mbappe will look to guide Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to glory in what could be his final season at the club. The French superstar has breathtaking pace, can score from all angles, and has a knack for creating chances as well. He has participated in 61 Champions League matches between PSG and Monaco, netting 40 times and claiming 26 assists.

Mbappe was PSG‘s best player as they endured a second consecutive round-of-16 exit last season. He scored seven times and provided three assists in eight games prior to Les Parisiens’ exit to Bayern Munich.

#1 Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Erling Haaland was Manchester City’s destructor-in-chief as they marched on to their first-ever Champions League trophy in the 2022-23 season. The Norwegian dazzled viewers with his clever runs, endless stamina, and unstoppable shots in his debut season at Manchester City, scoring a staggering 12 times and providing an assist in 11 Champions League appearances. The European Golden Shoe winner will look to pick up right where he left off when the tournament resumes in September.

Haaland, who plied his trade at Borussia Dortmund before switching to Manchester City, is averaging more than a goal per game in the Champions League. The 22-year-old has appeared in 30 Champions League matches so far, scoring 35 times and providing four assists.