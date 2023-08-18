Bayern Munich newcomer and England skipper Harry Kane has signed a lifetime global deal with American multinational footwear company Skechers. The superstar striker, who previously endorsed Nike, will be wearing Skechers Football cleats SKX_01 when he takes to the field for Bayern Munich this season.

Kane will also serve as Skechers’ brand ambassador as the cleats are launched in England and in Europe in September. He will spearhead a multiplatform marketing campaign to help Skechers take the fight to industry leaders Nike, Adidas, and Puma. The cleats are available for pre-order on Skechers’ official website at £195 ($248.09).

Harry Kane excited to wear “special” Skechers cleats

Speaking of his transition to Skechers, Kane claimed that he was confident of seeing something special from the footwear brand. The 30-year-old said (via BusinessWire):

“It’s definitely a time of transition in my career and I’m thrilled to announce my signing with Skechers just as I’m making a big move.

“Ever since meeting the design team and seeing the boots for the first time, I felt confident that Skechers was onto something special. I’ve been wearing the boots for weeks, scoring in them in the preseason. They’re unlike anything I’ve experienced before.”

Kane further added that he would not be endorsing the new cleats if he did not have complete faith in them.

“Own it, own who you are. Own what you want to achieve. And that’s what I feel like I’ve done throughout my whole career. They’re the main messages I think my partnership with Skechers sends to people, in general, all around the world. I wouldn’t back a brand or gear if I didn’t 100% believe in it. This is the real deal.”

Skechers CEO claims Bayern Munich ace Kane already feels like family

Skechers’ president Michael Greenberg also expressed his excitement to have a player of Kane’s stature backing their product.

He said:

“We’ve been developing Skechers Football boots for some time and as we perfected the design, we enlisted players to test them and offer feedback—including one of the best on the pitch, the great Harry Kane.

“Harry had the entire football world following his every move over the last few weeks and his determination, skill, and leadership align perfectly with our plans for the sport. He already feels like part of the Skechers family. This first boot is just the beginning with more innovative Skechers Football boots featuring our signature comfort and performance technologies on the way.”

SKX_01, which is the first-ever soccer cleats from the brand, will be in action in all its unmasked glory when Bayern Munich take on Werder Bremen in their Bundesliga opener on Friday night (August 18).