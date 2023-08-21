Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Spanish Giants To Table Massive Offer For PSG’s Kylian Mbappe

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting an audacious move to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

Mbappe, 24, has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The French superstar, who has been calling Los Blancos his dream club all his life, had an opportunity to join them last summer but ended up signing a contract extension at PSG.

Earlier this summer, he notified PSG that wished to leave Paris after the end of his contract in June 2024. Angered by the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s decision, Les Parisiens removed him from first-team training and kept him from joining their pre-season tour to Japan. Mbappe has since returned to action for PSG but he is no closer to signing a new deal with the French champions.

Real Madrid are preparing big offer for Kylian Mbappe

Having kept tabs on the 24-year-old over the course of the summer transfer window, Los Blancos are reportedly preparing to finally make a move. According to German outlet BILD, the 14-time European champions are prepared to pay a whopping $130.8 million for Mbappe this summer. However, Los Blancos would only table the offer in the three last days of the summer window to put pressure on PSG.

Since the Parisians risk losing Mbappe for free next summer, they could take a long, hard look at Los Merengues’ offer. However, considering Mbappe’s market value is markedly more than the speculated amount (around $196.27 million, via Transfermarkt), PSG are unlikely to accept it happily.

As a matter of fact, the French outfit paid a staggering $196.27 million when they signed the then-teenager from Monaco in a permanent deal in 2018, a year after getting him on loan.

Mbappe scored in his first game of the season for PSG

Coach Luis Enrique named Mbappe on the bench for the weekend clash with Ligue 1 rivals Toulouse. The forward was brought on in the 51st minute and made a telling impact, scoring a penalty in the 62nd minute. He celebrated wildly with the Parisian supporters and appeared to say “I am staying here” during it (via The Mirror).

Mbappe is PSG’s all-time top goalscorer, with the former Monaco man netting 213 times and claiming 98 assists in 261 matches in all competitions.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer

LATEST Real Madrid Transfer News: Spanish Giants To Table Massive Offer For PSG’s Kylian Mbappe

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  44min
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Sergino Dest’s Departure Takes Barcelona Closer To Marcos Alonso Registration
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Barcelona have loaned out out-of-favor full-back Sergino Dest to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, which stands to have a significant impact on the club’s finances. According to Sergi Cadevilla, who works…

Aitana Bonmati Won The Golden Ball In 2023
Soccer
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain Star Aitana Bonmati Joins Elite List Of Golden Ball Winners
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h

In a historic final at the Sydney Olympic Stadium on Sunday (August 20), Spain secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over England, bagging their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup. It was…

Man United Legends Rooney and Giggs Are Two Of Premier Leagues Leading Assist Providers
Soccer
10 Players With Most Premier League Assists: 3 Manchester United Legends Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 18 2023
Manchester United Star Christian Eriksen Played For Tottenham Hotspur
Soccer
Top 5 Soccer Stars Who Have Played For Both Manchester United And Tottenham Hotspur
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 18 2023
Chelsea Have Signed Romeo Lavia
Soccer
Official: Long-Time Liverpool Target Romeo Lavia Signs For Chelsea
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 18 2023
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Monitoring 20-Year-Old Winger Amid Mohamed Salah Exit Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 18 2023
Arrow to top