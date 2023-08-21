Real Madrid are reportedly plotting an audacious move to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

Mbappe, 24, has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The French superstar, who has been calling Los Blancos his dream club all his life, had an opportunity to join them last summer but ended up signing a contract extension at PSG.

Earlier this summer, he notified PSG that wished to leave Paris after the end of his contract in June 2024. Angered by the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s decision, Les Parisiens removed him from first-team training and kept him from joining their pre-season tour to Japan. Mbappe has since returned to action for PSG but he is no closer to signing a new deal with the French champions.

Real Madrid are preparing big offer for Kylian Mbappe

Having kept tabs on the 24-year-old over the course of the summer transfer window, Los Blancos are reportedly preparing to finally make a move. According to German outlet BILD, the 14-time European champions are prepared to pay a whopping $130.8 million for Mbappe this summer. However, Los Blancos would only table the offer in the three last days of the summer window to put pressure on PSG.

Since the Parisians risk losing Mbappe for free next summer, they could take a long, hard look at Los Merengues’ offer. However, considering Mbappe’s market value is markedly more than the speculated amount (around $196.27 million, via Transfermarkt), PSG are unlikely to accept it happily.

As a matter of fact, the French outfit paid a staggering $196.27 million when they signed the then-teenager from Monaco in a permanent deal in 2018, a year after getting him on loan.

Mbappe scored in his first game of the season for PSG

Coach Luis Enrique named Mbappe on the bench for the weekend clash with Ligue 1 rivals Toulouse. The forward was brought on in the 51st minute and made a telling impact, scoring a penalty in the 62nd minute. He celebrated wildly with the Parisian supporters and appeared to say “I am staying here” during it (via The Mirror).

Mbappe is PSG’s all-time top goalscorer, with the former Monaco man netting 213 times and claiming 98 assists in 261 matches in all competitions.