Top 5 49ers vs Lions Player Prop Bets For NFC Championship

Ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship showdown in California between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, we’re taking a look at the five best player prop bets on offer.

How To Bet On 49ers vs Lions With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your 49ers vs Lions bets

49ers vs Lions Player Prop Bets

Brock Purdy over 274.5 passing yards (-110)

Christian McCaffrey over 37.5 receiving yards (-110)

Jared Goff over 0.5 interceptions (-145)

Jared Goff under 261.5 passing yards (-110)

Jahmyr Gibbs over 22.5 receiving yards (-110)

49ers vs Lions Player Prop Bet 1: Brock Purdy over 274.5 passing yards (-110)

Brock Purdy has enjoyed an impressive season with the San Francisco 49ers and his passing yards prop looks one worth attacking with the over, currently set at 274.5 and priced at -110 with the best NFL sportsbooks.

It was an off day for the 24-year-old in wet conditions during the 49ers’ win over the Green Bay Packers last weekend, but he still managed to rack up 23 completions for 252 yards in the air and a touchdown.

The Detroit Lions are the second-worst team in the NFL at defending the pass, allowing 256.9 yards per game. This is something San Francisco will look to exploit from early doors and they’ve got a very talented group of receivers to help them do so.

49ers vs Lions Player Prop Bet 2: Christian McCaffrey over 37.5 receiving yards (-110)

Christian McCaffrey is best known for his work on the ground, but he’s also a very useful dual-threat back who is one of the league’s best in his position in yards after the catch.

He averaged 35.3 receiving yards per game in the regular season this year, but against a Lions defense who rank second in rushing yards allowed per game (87.7), it’s probably worth attacking McCaffrey’s yards in the air.

Expect plenty of checkdown and screen passes from Purdy to get McCaffrey going in this one, where he should hopefully exceed his seven catches for 30 yards in the win last time out.

49ers vs Lions Player Prop Bet 3: Jared Goff over 0.5 interceptions (-145)

Jared Goff was among the league leaders in interceptions thrown this year and whilst he’s recorded a clean slate in the playoffs so far, he’s coming up against a 49ers team who rank first in opponent interceptions thrown per game (1.3).

San Francisco have five players with at least two interceptions this year. Cornerback Charvarius Ward leads with five, Fred Warner has four, Talanoa Hufanga and Deommodore Lenoir are tied with three each and Ji’Ayir Brown has two.

49ers vs Lions Player Prop Bet 4: Jared Goff under 261.5 passing yards (-110)

San Francisco are also one of the league’s better defenses against the pass. The 49ers rank 13th-best for opponent passing yards per game (213.1) which is considerably lower than Goff’s passing yards prop for Sunday’s showdown in the Bay Area.

Goff covered this mark against Tampa Bay (28th ranked) and the Rams (21st ranked) but he’s facing a different kettle of fish in this one.

49ers vs Lions Player Prop Bet 5: Jahmyr Gibbs over 22.5 receiving yards (-110)

Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs is enjoying a seriously impressive debut campaign in Michigan, with a few electric performances in the postseason so far. He rushed for a touchdown against the Rams and tallied 74 rushing yards, 40 receiving yards and one touchdown against the Buccaneers.

The 49ers are also one of the best teams in the league in terms of run defense, allowing just 92.3 yards per game so expect Goff to target Gibbs with checkdowns and screens – like Purdy could do with McCaffrey.

Gibbs averaged 21.1 receiving yards per game in the regular season but Detroit are likely to have more success with their passing game in this one and the 21-year-old should comfortably cover this prop.