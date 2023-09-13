Soccer

Top 10 Goalscorers In Brazil History: List Features 5 Former Barcelona Stars

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
6 min read
Brazil Fans
Brazil Fans

Five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil are the most decorated international team on the planet. Blessed with natural flamboyance, the country has produced numerous top-tier goalscorers over the years, many of whom have brought pride and honor to the international team by producing spellbinding performances in esteemed competitions.

In today’s article, we will take a look at the cream of the crop, and meet the top 10 goalscorers in the history of Brazil’s national soccer team. Let’s begin!

#10 Ademir – 32 goals

Ademir Is The 10th Leading Scorer In Brazil History
Ademir Won The Golden Boot In 1950 World Cup

Born in 1922, Ademir played 39 matches for Brazil between 1945 and 1953, scoring an impressive 32 goals.

A second-striker by trait, Ademir did not manage to win the FIFA World Cup for Brazil. However, his efficiency was noteworthy. He only competed in one iteration of the tournament in 1950, scoring eight times in six matches to emerge as the tournament’s top scorer.

Ademir’s only international accolade came in 1949 when he scored seven times to take his country to Copa America glory.

#9 Ronaldinho – 33 goals

Ronaldinho Is Brazil's 9th Top Scorer Of All Time
Ronaldinho Helped Brazil To World Cup Glory In 2002

One of the most skillful players the world has ever seen, Ronaldinho brought jubilation and showmanship every time he stepped onto the pitch. The Barcelona icon played 97 games for Brazil in his career, scoring 33 times and providing 28 assists.

Ronaldinho, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2005, helped Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002. He scored twice and claimed three assists in five games as the Selecao lifted their last World Cup.

#8 Jairzinho – 35 goals

Jairzinho Is Brazil's 8th Leading Scorer Of All Time
Jairzinho Won The 1970 FIFA World Cup With Brazil

One of the most underrated players in the history of Brazilian soccer, Jairzinho plied his trade as a right-winger. Quick, versatile, and creative, Jaizinho scored a whopping 35 goals in 82 games for Brazil in his career.

With Pele making all the headlines at the 1970 FIFA World Cup, Jairzinho was pretty much the unsung hero of the tournament. He scored in all six games in the global spectacle, netting seven times and providing an assist as Brazil lifted their third World Cup trophy.

#7 Rivaldo – 35 goals

Rivaldo Is The 7th Leading Goalscorer In Brazil History
Rivaldo Scored 8 World Cup Goals For Brazil

Barcelona legend Rivaldo was too hot to handle in Brazil’s colors. The gifted second-striker played 76 times for the Selecao, scoring 35 goals and pitching in with 11 assists.

The 1999 Ballon d’Or winner won all major trophies for Brazil. He won the Confederations Cup in 1997, the Copa America in 1999, and, finally, the FIFA World Cup in 2002. Rivaldo played 14 World Cup matches in his career, scoring eight times and providing three assists.

#6 Bebeto – 40 goals

Bebeto Is Brazils Sixth Leading Scorer Of All Time
Bebeto Won The 1994 FIFA World Cup With Brazil

Legendary center-forward Bebeto scored an impressive 40 goals in 77 appearances for Brazil in international soccer. The former Al-Ittihad player won three major honors with the Selecao, the 1988-89 Copa America, the 1994 FIFA World Cup, and the 1997 Confederations Cup.

Bebeto played 15 matches for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup. He scored six times and provided four assists.

#5 Zico – 48 goals

Zico Is Brazil's Fifth-Leading Goalscorer Of All Time
Zico Scored 48 Goals For Brazil

The only attacking midfielder to break into the top five, Zico, was a magician with the ball at his feet. Not only could he create goalscoring chances at will, but he also managed to find the back of the net rather frequently, emerging as one of the game’s most lethal midfielders.

Zico played 71 international matches, scoring 48 times and providing 21 assists. Although he never won the FIFA World Cup, his stats were quite impressive at the tournament, with him recording five goals and six assists in 14 appearances.

#4 Romario – 55 goals

Romario Is Brazils Fourth Leading Goalscorer Of All Time
Romario Is Brazils Fourth Leading Goalscorer Of All Time

Scoring 55 goals for Brazil in 71 matches, Romario has claimed the fourth spot on the list. Romario, who played for Barcelona between 1995 and 1997, also had a penchant for creating chances, with him claiming eight international assists.

Romario played in just one FIFA World Cup tournament in his career, in 1994. As fate would have it, Brazil went the distance that time around, with Romario emerging as their best player. He played eight matches in the tournament, scoring five times and providing three assists.

#3 Ronaldo Nazario – 62 goals

Ronaldo Nazario Is Third Leading Goalscorer In Brazil History
Ronaldo Nazario Scored 15 Goals For Brazil At World Cup

One of the best strikers the world has ever seen, Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima, wreaked havoc in Brazil’s jersey. He outsmarted defenders with his movement, left his markers in the dust with his pace, and scored from all angles. The former Barcelona striker played 99 matches for Selecao, scoring 62 times and claiming 25 assists.

Ronaldo won two FIFA World Cups during his career, with the first one coming in 1994 and the second in 2002. While he did not do anything of note in the 1994 FIFA World Cup, he was Brazil’s leading man in 2002, scoring eight goals to emerge as the tournament’s top scorer. Ronaldo played 19 World Cup matches, scoring 15 times and providing five assists.

#2 Pele – 77 goals

Pele Is Brazil's Second-Highest Goalscorer Of All Time
Pele Is The Only Player In History To Win 3 World Cups

Arguably the best player in the history of football, Pele scored 77 goals in just 92 matches for Brazil, attaining an average of 0.84 goals/game. The Santos legend is the only player in history to win three FIFA World Cups, with him lifting the prestigious trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

Over the course of his legendary career for the Selecao, Pele featured in 14 FIFA World Cup matches, scoring a staggering 12 times and providing eight assists. Pele was chosen as the Player Of The Tournament at the 1970 FIFA World Cup.

#1 Neymar – 79 goals*

Neymar Is Brazil's All-Time Top Scorer
Neymar Celebrating After Scoring For Brazil

The only active player on the list, Neymar, is currently Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer. The former Barcelona winger has netted an impressive 79 times in 126 appearances. In addition to scoring as many, Neymar has also provided 58 assists across competitions.

Unlike most of his countrymen on this list, Neymar has not yet won the FIFA World Cup despite his respectable performances at the competition. He has played 13 World Cup matches in his career, scoring eight times and providing four assists. His only two international honors are the Confederations Cup in 2013 and the Olympic gold in 2016.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Forward Jadon Sancho
Soccer

LATEST “Maybe the challenge is too big for him” – Pundit Claims Jadon Sancho Wants To Leave Manchester United

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 12 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Among The Footballers With The Most Guinness World Records.
Soccer
Portugal Cruise To Historic 9-0 Win Without Captain Cristiano Ronaldo
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 12 2023

Without their record-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Martinez’s Portugal took on underdogs Luxembourg in their sixth 2024 European Championship qualifier on Monday night (September 11). Despite playing without their undisputed talisman,…

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses United’s Plans For January Window
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 12 2023

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Manchester United might not sign any big names in the winter transfer window in January as they are happy with their current squad….

MLS Star Lionel Messi Has Been The Best Transfer Of The Summer
Soccer
“Still my priority” – Atletico Madrid Superstar Reiterates Desire To Join Lionel Messi And Co. In MLS
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 12 2023
Real Madrid Have Won All 4 Of Their La Liga Matches
Soccer
6 European Teams That Have Enjoyed A Perfect Start To The 2023-24 League Season: Real Madrid Top Exclusive List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 12 2023
Real Madrid Have Won All 4 Of Their La Liga Games So Far
Soccer
5 Real Madrid Legends Jude Bellingham Outscored In His First 4 La Liga Matches
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 9 2023
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
5 Soccer Stars Who Are Still Free Agents: Two Former Manchester United Players Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 8 2023
Arrow to top