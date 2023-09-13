Five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil are the most decorated international team on the planet. Blessed with natural flamboyance, the country has produced numerous top-tier goalscorers over the years, many of whom have brought pride and honor to the international team by producing spellbinding performances in esteemed competitions.

In today’s article, we will take a look at the cream of the crop, and meet the top 10 goalscorers in the history of Brazil’s national soccer team. Let’s begin!

#10 Ademir – 32 goals

Born in 1922, Ademir played 39 matches for Brazil between 1945 and 1953, scoring an impressive 32 goals.

A second-striker by trait, Ademir did not manage to win the FIFA World Cup for Brazil. However, his efficiency was noteworthy. He only competed in one iteration of the tournament in 1950, scoring eight times in six matches to emerge as the tournament’s top scorer.

Ademir’s only international accolade came in 1949 when he scored seven times to take his country to Copa America glory.

#9 Ronaldinho – 33 goals

One of the most skillful players the world has ever seen, Ronaldinho brought jubilation and showmanship every time he stepped onto the pitch. The Barcelona icon played 97 games for Brazil in his career, scoring 33 times and providing 28 assists.

Ronaldinho, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2005, helped Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002. He scored twice and claimed three assists in five games as the Selecao lifted their last World Cup.

#8 Jairzinho – 35 goals

One of the most underrated players in the history of Brazilian soccer, Jairzinho plied his trade as a right-winger. Quick, versatile, and creative, Jaizinho scored a whopping 35 goals in 82 games for Brazil in his career.

With Pele making all the headlines at the 1970 FIFA World Cup, Jairzinho was pretty much the unsung hero of the tournament. He scored in all six games in the global spectacle, netting seven times and providing an assist as Brazil lifted their third World Cup trophy.

#7 Rivaldo – 35 goals

Barcelona legend Rivaldo was too hot to handle in Brazil’s colors. The gifted second-striker played 76 times for the Selecao, scoring 35 goals and pitching in with 11 assists.

The 1999 Ballon d’Or winner won all major trophies for Brazil. He won the Confederations Cup in 1997, the Copa America in 1999, and, finally, the FIFA World Cup in 2002. Rivaldo played 14 World Cup matches in his career, scoring eight times and providing three assists.

#6 Bebeto – 40 goals

Legendary center-forward Bebeto scored an impressive 40 goals in 77 appearances for Brazil in international soccer. The former Al-Ittihad player won three major honors with the Selecao, the 1988-89 Copa America, the 1994 FIFA World Cup, and the 1997 Confederations Cup.

Bebeto played 15 matches for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup. He scored six times and provided four assists.

#5 Zico – 48 goals

The only attacking midfielder to break into the top five, Zico, was a magician with the ball at his feet. Not only could he create goalscoring chances at will, but he also managed to find the back of the net rather frequently, emerging as one of the game’s most lethal midfielders.

Zico played 71 international matches, scoring 48 times and providing 21 assists. Although he never won the FIFA World Cup, his stats were quite impressive at the tournament, with him recording five goals and six assists in 14 appearances.

#4 Romario – 55 goals

Scoring 55 goals for Brazil in 71 matches, Romario has claimed the fourth spot on the list. Romario, who played for Barcelona between 1995 and 1997, also had a penchant for creating chances, with him claiming eight international assists.

Romario played in just one FIFA World Cup tournament in his career, in 1994. As fate would have it, Brazil went the distance that time around, with Romario emerging as their best player. He played eight matches in the tournament, scoring five times and providing three assists.

#3 Ronaldo Nazario – 62 goals

One of the best strikers the world has ever seen, Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima, wreaked havoc in Brazil’s jersey. He outsmarted defenders with his movement, left his markers in the dust with his pace, and scored from all angles. The former Barcelona striker played 99 matches for Selecao, scoring 62 times and claiming 25 assists.

Ronaldo won two FIFA World Cups during his career, with the first one coming in 1994 and the second in 2002. While he did not do anything of note in the 1994 FIFA World Cup, he was Brazil’s leading man in 2002, scoring eight goals to emerge as the tournament’s top scorer. Ronaldo played 19 World Cup matches, scoring 15 times and providing five assists.

#2 Pele – 77 goals

Arguably the best player in the history of football, Pele scored 77 goals in just 92 matches for Brazil, attaining an average of 0.84 goals/game. The Santos legend is the only player in history to win three FIFA World Cups, with him lifting the prestigious trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

Over the course of his legendary career for the Selecao, Pele featured in 14 FIFA World Cup matches, scoring a staggering 12 times and providing eight assists. Pele was chosen as the Player Of The Tournament at the 1970 FIFA World Cup.

#1 Neymar – 79 goals*

The only active player on the list, Neymar, is currently Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer. The former Barcelona winger has netted an impressive 79 times in 126 appearances. In addition to scoring as many, Neymar has also provided 58 assists across competitions.

Unlike most of his countrymen on this list, Neymar has not yet won the FIFA World Cup despite his respectable performances at the competition. He has played 13 World Cup matches in his career, scoring eight times and providing four assists. His only two international honors are the Confederations Cup in 2013 and the Olympic gold in 2016.