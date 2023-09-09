Al-Hilal superstar Neymar made a historic appearance in Brazil’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bolivia on Friday night (September 8), scoring twice to become his country’s all-time top scorer. Three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele was the previous record holder with 77 goals.

Brazil Thoroughly Outplayed Bolivia In CONMEBOL Qualifier

Five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil enjoyed a perfect start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying journey at the Mangueirao Stadium. They dominated Bolivia from start to finish, bagging an impressive 5-1 victory.

In the 14th minute, Real Madrid ace Rodrygo drove down the byline and cut the ball back to the penalty spot. Bolivian center-back Adrian Jusino slid in to prevent the ball from getting across but ended up committing a handball. Brazil won themselves a penalty kick, which fell to skipper Neymar. Much to the home fans’ dismay, Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra made a stunning save to deny the 31-year-old.

Brazil’s first goal of the night finally arrived in the 24th minute, courtesy of Rodrygo’s knack for being in the right place at the right time. Barcelona winger Raphinha tested Viscarra from close range, with the keeper spilling it near the far post. Rodrygo dashed into the box to put the ball beyond the keeper before the defenders could react.

Two minutes into the second half, Raphinha got on the scoresheet, converting smartly after Neymar played him through on goal. In the 53rd minute, Bruno Guimaraes dispossessed Jairo Quinteros in midfield and played a slide-rule pass for Rodrygo. The winger made no mistake putting in beyond the goalkeeper.

Eight minutes after Rodrygo’s strike, Neymar scored his 78th goal for Brazil, surpassing the great Pele and becoming his country’s all-time top scorer. Victor Abrego pulled one goal back from Bolivia in the 78th minute, but that did not dampen the Selecao’s Samba. Neymar put the cherry on top in the third minute of injury time, side-footing Raphinha’s cross into the back of the net and sealing a 5-1 victory.

79 INTERNATIONAL GOALS FOR NEYMAR 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/bqzlDbyx9R — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 9, 2023

Neymar Was Brazil’s Best Player Against Bolivia

The Al-Hilal ace, who now has 79 goals to his name, was Brazil’s best player against Bolivia. He kept the opposition guessing with his movement, created chances at will, and put away his chances from open play. Over the course of the game, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona star created four chances, completed a game-high seven dribbles, drew three fouls, and won 10 duels. Neymar also attempted a whopping eight shots against Bolivia, hitting the post once.

Following Friday’s explosive display, Neymar will return to action in Brazil’s second CONMEBOL qualifier against Peru on Tuesday (September 12).