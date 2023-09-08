Soccer

Slashed: Barcelona Reportedly Want To Renew Frenkie De Jong’s Contract With A Pay Cut

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong
Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

La Liga giants Barcelona reportedly want to renew Frenkie de Jong’s contract, but not on current terms. According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana want the Dutchman to take a pay cut and reduce the club’s sizable wage bill amid ongoing financial turmoil.

Details Of De Jong’s New Deal Speculated

Barcelona signed De Jong from Ajax for a sizable $92.16 million fee on July 1, 2019. He endured a tricky debut season and did not have a pre-defined role in the team until Xavi’s appointment in November 2021.

Although he has long been an important player for the Spanish champions, his market valuation and the club’s poor economic situation automatically put him on the transfer list. Following Erik ten Hag’s appointment last summer, his move to Manchester United just seemed like a matter of time, but the deal ultimately collapsed as the player wanted to remain at Camp Nou.

Since then, De Jong has emerged as one of Xavi’s most favorite players and has been chosen as one of the four captains of the club. Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, the club wish for him to show maturity and sign a long-term contract with a pay cut, which would allow the club to register new players down the line.

Former club captains Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets all took pay cuts during their time at Barcelona, and it is not unnatural for the club to expect the same from De Jong.

Although the report does not mention the cut percentage, it is unlikely to be negligible. As per Capology, the central midfielder currently takes home a whopping $376,690 per week.

Barcelona aware of De Jong’s demand

The report further adds that while Barcelona want De Jong to sign a new deal with a smaller salary packet, they are unlikely to push to make it happen. The Catalan giants are fully aware of how in-demand De Jong is and do not want to give clubs an opening to prize him away from Camp Nou. They have not yet opened talks with the player yet but are prioritizing his renewal.

De Jong’s current deal with the club runs until June 2026. The Netherlands international, who is valued at $80.33 million, has played 187 matches for the Catalan outfit in all competitions, scoring 16 times and claiming 21 assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi Celebrating
Soccer

LATEST Lionel Messi’s Argentina Begin 2026 FIFA World Cup Journey With Win Over Ecuador

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  58min
Alisson Won The First Ever Yashin Trophy In 2019
Soccer
Yashin Trophy 2023: Ranking The 5 Favorites To Win The Award
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

In 2019, France Football created a new award to honor the best keeper of the previous season, naming it after the only goalkeeper in history to win the Ballon d’Or…

England Coach Gareth Southgate Has Been Asked To Use Tottenham Star
Soccer
“He has to play behind Harry Kane” – Pundit Urges England Coach Gareth Southgate To Start Tottenham Hotspur Star Over Favorites
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h

Former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock has urged Gareth Southgate to look beyond his favorite Kalvin Phillips and give Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison a chance to shine for England. Maddison…

Real Madrid Maestro Luka Modric
Soccer
Luka Modric Admits He Feels ‘Strange’ Sitting On The Bench At Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Folarin Balogun Arsenal
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Potential Buy-Back Clause In Folarin Balogun’s Monaco Contract
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Chelsea Do Not Have A Shirt Sponsor
Soccer
Chelsea Hold Talks With Saudi Airline Riyadh Air Over Shirt Sponsorship Deal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 7 2023
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Saudi Arabian Team Send Offer To Out-Of-Favor Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 7 2023
Arrow to top