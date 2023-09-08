La Liga giants Barcelona reportedly want to renew Frenkie de Jong’s contract, but not on current terms. According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana want the Dutchman to take a pay cut and reduce the club’s sizable wage bill amid ongoing financial turmoil.

Details Of De Jong’s New Deal Speculated

Barcelona signed De Jong from Ajax for a sizable $92.16 million fee on July 1, 2019. He endured a tricky debut season and did not have a pre-defined role in the team until Xavi’s appointment in November 2021.

Although he has long been an important player for the Spanish champions, his market valuation and the club’s poor economic situation automatically put him on the transfer list. Following Erik ten Hag’s appointment last summer, his move to Manchester United just seemed like a matter of time, but the deal ultimately collapsed as the player wanted to remain at Camp Nou.

Since then, De Jong has emerged as one of Xavi’s most favorite players and has been chosen as one of the four captains of the club. Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, the club wish for him to show maturity and sign a long-term contract with a pay cut, which would allow the club to register new players down the line.

Former club captains Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets all took pay cuts during their time at Barcelona, and it is not unnatural for the club to expect the same from De Jong.

Although the report does not mention the cut percentage, it is unlikely to be negligible. As per Capology, the central midfielder currently takes home a whopping $376,690 per week.

🚨🎖️| Barcelona have started to work on renewing Frenkie de Jong’s contract with a pay cut. [@RogerTorello] #fcblive 🇳🇱🌟 pic.twitter.com/rwCN61rYtY — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) September 8, 2023

Barcelona aware of De Jong’s demand

The report further adds that while Barcelona want De Jong to sign a new deal with a smaller salary packet, they are unlikely to push to make it happen. The Catalan giants are fully aware of how in-demand De Jong is and do not want to give clubs an opening to prize him away from Camp Nou. They have not yet opened talks with the player yet but are prioritizing his renewal.

De Jong’s current deal with the club runs until June 2026. The Netherlands international, who is valued at $80.33 million, has played 187 matches for the Catalan outfit in all competitions, scoring 16 times and claiming 21 assists.