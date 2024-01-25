NFL

NFL: Will Patrick Mahomes Ever Catch Tom Brady For Most Career Playoff Victories?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have had quite a run over the past half-decade. Last Sunday, they qualified for their 6th straight AFC Championship game, a stretch that has seen them make three Super Bowl appearances and take home two Lombardi Trophies. The quarterback is a perennial NFL MVP candidate and the reigning winner of the award, and is racking up the playoff victories with each passing season.

NFL: Mahomes Moving Up The All-Time Playoff Wins List

But despite all of the success that he has enjoyed early in his career, Mahomes is not even close to threatening the all-time record for postseason wins.

Thus far, the 28-year-old Mahomes has 13 playoff victories on his resume. It is easily the most among active quarterbacks, as Aaron Rodgers sits at 11 and Joe Flacco has 10. And with a win this Sunday, he will move into a four-way tie with Terry Bradshaw, Payton Manning, and John Elway for the 3rd most in NFL history.

Next up on the list would be Joe Montana. Should the Chiefs overcome the odds and win this year’s Super Bowl, then Mahomes will have 15 postseason wins under his belt, which would be one fewer than the 49ers’ great who was considered the greatest winner ever until Tom Brady came along.

Brady Has Nearly Twice As Many Win As Anyone Else

Montana used to the all-time leader with his 16, but the New England Patriots’ quarterback was able to match that by 2012. He would go on to win an incredible 19 more postseason games in his career, making Brady the all-time leader with 35.

Should Mahomes and the Chiefs continue their run as one of the better teams in the NFL, then he would be on pace to break Brady’s record. He would be somewhere around the age of 30 or 31 when he passes Montana, which Brady did when he was 34. But sustaining a dynasty for that long of a period is something that we have only seen New England do with Brady at the helm, and even racking up that many playoff appearances would be an impressive feat in of itself.

Mahomes already has more postseason wins than Troy Aikman, Kurt Warner, or Donovan McNabb, and is tied at 13 with Ben Roethlisberger and Brett Favre.

