Former Celtic attacker Chris Sutton has backed relegation-threatened Everton to pull an upset over Manchester United and secure a 2-1 victory in their upcoming meeting in the English Premier League.

Everton have recently been slapped with a 10-point penalty for violating Premier League spending rules. Owing to the deduction, the Toffees have slipped to 19th place in the rankings, with them now having just four points to their name. Manchester United, meanwhile, have seemingly found a way to get results in the Premier League. They have won four of their last five matches in the English top flight, and are seen as favorites to bring three more points back from their trip to Goodison Park on Sunday (November 26).

Sutton Backs Everton To Secure “Fairytale” Win Over Manchester United

Despite the Red Devils’ recent form and Everton’s misfortunes, Sutton has predicted a favorable result for the hosts at Merseyside. According to the pundit, while Everton are in the relegation zone, they have been quite good this season. Erik ten Hag’s United, on the other hand, have failed to impress the ex-England international.

In his BBC column, Sutton wrote:

“Everton are in a relegation battle now, but I still think they will be good enough to stay up. There is a lot of talk about how their points deduction will galvanise the whole club but I think there is a chance the occasion could suit Manchester United because there is going to be a powder keg atmosphere at Goodison Park on Sunday.

“There is the risk that Everton’s players could get over-excited, and they need to keep 11 players on the field. I am sure that will be the message from their manager Sean Dyche too and, if they manage that, Everton have a very good chance of winning this game. Their recent form has been very good.”

He continued:

“Results-wise, Manchester United have been doing better than anyone, with four wins in their past five league games, but if you have seen them play this season you will know they have mostly been awful.

“I have got a sneaky feeling they will benefit from all the fervor around Everton at the moment and somehow find a way of winning this game too, but I believe in fairytales, which is why I am going with an Everton victory. Goodison will be absolutely bouncing if I am right.”

Sutton’s Prediction: 2-1 for Everton

Everton vs Manchester United: Head-To-Head Record And Result Of Last Meeting

Manchester United and Everton have crossed paths 211 times over the years. Manchester United have a healthy lead over the Merseysiders when it comes to wins, with the Mancunians bagging 93 victories to the Toffees’ 71. The remaining 47 games have ended in a draw.

The two teams last met at Old Trafford in the Premier League in April. The hosts came out on team that time, securing a 2-0 victory.