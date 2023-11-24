Soccer

“Every time they meet, it makes for such an intriguing game” – Chris Sutton Predicts Outcome Of Manchester City Vs Liverpool

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester City And Liverpool Managers

Former Chelsea attacker Chris Sutton has backed Manchester City to make the most of their home advantage and beat Liverpool 2-1 in their upcoming Premier League meeting.

Reigning English champions Manchester City will welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Matchday 13 of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday afternoon (November 25). The Cityzens currently find themselves at the summit of Premier League rankings with 28 points from 12 games. The Reds are sitting in second place with 27 points to their name. A win for the visitors would bring about a change at the top, but Sutton does not believe Pep Guardiola and Co. will let it happen.

Sutton Backs Manchester City To Extend Outstanding Home Run Against Liverpool

Guardiola’s men have won all 23 of their matches at the Etihad Stadium in 2023 and Sutton feels the champions will once again get the job done on Saturday.

Predicting the game’s outcome, the ex-Celtic man wrote in his BBC column:

I think these teams will finish the season in the top two. Every time they meet, it makes for such an intriguing game. Liverpool carry such a threat through Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez has been on fire for Uruguay this week – scoring three goals in total against Argentina and Bolivia.

Nunez does miss a few too, we know that, but he will be a handful, and the pace that Liverpool have on the counter-attack means they are very capable of rattling Manchester City the same way Chelsea did before the international break.

He added:

City won’t change their approach though, because they don’t take a backward step against anyone. I’d expect them to dominate possession, and of course, they will play on the front foot even though they know Liverpool can hurt them on the break.

Home advantage will definitely help, though. Pep Guardiola’s side have won all 23 of their games at Etihad Stadium so far this year and their draw with Everton on 31 December 2022 was the last time they failed to win there, in any competition. That’s the main reason why I am going for them to just about edge this one and find a way to win but, whether Haaland plays or not, it is going to be extremely close.

Sutton’s Prediction: 2-1 For Manchester City

Manchester City Vs Liverpool: Head-To-Head & Result Of Last Meeting

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester City and Liverpool have played each other 224 times over the years. The Reds have a much superior record, with them winning 108 to City’s 60. A whopping 56 games have ended as a draw. In their last meeting, however, Manchester City were the runaway winners. The 2022-23 Treble winners bagged an emphatic 4-1 win over the Anfield outfit.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
