Editorial

The Rams traded for former Steelers OL Kevin Dotson who did not miss a single game in 2022

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kevin Dotson Steelers pic
Kevin Dotson Steelers pic

Heading into the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a surplus of interior offensive linemen. Last year, Kevin Dotson started all 17 games at LG for the Steelers. This offseason, the team traded for former Eagle, Isaac Seumalo, and Dotson was bumped from the starting offensive line. 

Dotson was primarily working with the backups this preseason and was taking reps at center. That is why the Steelers traded Dotson to the LA Rams, along with a few pick swaps. The 26-year-old is depth to the Rams’ offensive line that they seriously needed.

Kevin Dotson can play anywhere on the interior offensive line for the LA Rams


In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kevin Dotson in the 4th round out of Louisiana. He played in 13 games as a rookie and made four starts. The following season, he began the year as a starter for the Steelers before his season was cut short in Week 10 of 2021. Dotson came back healthy for the 2022 season and started all 17 games for Pittsburgh last season.

Through the 2022 offseason and the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers added a lot of depth at the interior offensive line. Despite being a full-time starter last season, the team was clearly still comfortable with the talent they still have. In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers took offensive lineman Broderick Jones. The first-round pick is a backup on the unofficial depth chart, but he could easily be a starter at any point during the season.


With the preseason officially over, Dotson will have a short time to get acquainted with his new team. The Rams already have starters that have been working all offseason and preseason together. If he adjusts quickly, Dotson could become a starter. LA currently has rookie Steve Avila on their unofficial depth chart as the starting LG. If he struggles to start the season, the Rams could turn to Dotson’s starting experience. In 39 career games, Doton has 30 starts. Now, he’ll be looking to find his role with a new team and coaching staff.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
rsz kawhi leonard and james harden 063023
Editorial

LATEST James Harden Is “On The Same Page” With Paul George, Kawhi Leonard

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
omalleysterling
Editorial
Who Will Win The Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Bantamweight Title Fight At UFC 292?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2023

Aljamain Sterling is the betting favourite to retain his Bantamweight title for a fourth time this weekend during the main event at UFC 292, but Sean O’Malley certainly can’t be…

McGregor Odds
Editorial
EXCLUSIVE: SportsLens Trading Team Price Up Conor McGregor Next Opponent Odds
Author image Cai Parry  •  Aug 13 2023

Michael Chandler priced as favourite in our Conor McGregor next opponent odds A boxing bout with Jake Paul priced as second favourite Rematches with Nate Diaz or Dustin Poirier come…

rsz dancampbell detroitlions
Editorial
NFL Odds: Detroit Lions Are The Favorites To Win The NFC North
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 3 2023
rsz f1w6d7uwcae5agk
Editorial
Doc Rivers In, Mark Jackson Out On ESPN NBA Broadcasting Team
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 31 2023
rsz https dairylandexpresscom wp content uploads imagn images 2017 07 16886492
Editorial
Green Bay Packers Star Defender: “We Ain’t Getting The Love”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 20 2023
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
Editorial
BetNow UFC 290 Betting Offer: Claim $300 In UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 7 2023
Arrow to top