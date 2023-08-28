Heading into the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a surplus of interior offensive linemen. Last year, Kevin Dotson started all 17 games at LG for the Steelers. This offseason, the team traded for former Eagle, Isaac Seumalo, and Dotson was bumped from the starting offensive line.

Dotson was primarily working with the backups this preseason and was taking reps at center. That is why the Steelers traded Dotson to the LA Rams, along with a few pick swaps. The 26-year-old is depth to the Rams’ offensive line that they seriously needed.

Kevin Dotson can play anywhere on the interior offensive line for the LA Rams

Dotson started all 17 games last year and 30 over three years. Plenty of experience to help LAR upfront. https://t.co/fB43mpNUrO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023



In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kevin Dotson in the 4th round out of Louisiana. He played in 13 games as a rookie and made four starts. The following season, he began the year as a starter for the Steelers before his season was cut short in Week 10 of 2021. Dotson came back healthy for the 2022 season and started all 17 games for Pittsburgh last season.

Through the 2022 offseason and the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers added a lot of depth at the interior offensive line. Despite being a full-time starter last season, the team was clearly still comfortable with the talent they still have. In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers took offensive lineman Broderick Jones. The first-round pick is a backup on the unofficial depth chart, but he could easily be a starter at any point during the season.

Steelers are trading OL Kevin Dotson to the Rams, sources tell ESPN. Trade also comes with picks swap. Steelers and Rams swap 2024 4th and 5th. Steelers get the Rams’ 4th; and Rams get the Steelers’ 5th. In 2025, Steelers get Rams’ 5th rounder, and Rams get Steelers’ 6th — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 27, 2023



With the preseason officially over, Dotson will have a short time to get acquainted with his new team. The Rams already have starters that have been working all offseason and preseason together. If he adjusts quickly, Dotson could become a starter. LA currently has rookie Steve Avila on their unofficial depth chart as the starting LG. If he struggles to start the season, the Rams could turn to Dotson’s starting experience. In 39 career games, Doton has 30 starts. Now, he’ll be looking to find his role with a new team and coaching staff.