After three of the top lineman went quickly in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers needed to act quickly. Pittsburgh traded up with the New York Jets for the 14th overall pick. With that selection, they took Broderick Jones from the University of Georgia.

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reported that Jones isn’t playing as well as the Steelers had hoped. They had all intentions of him being the starting LT this season. With this play so far, Jones hasn’t done enough to win the job. He’s still adjusting to the NFL and might need a part of the season to continue developing.

Will Broderick Jones get a chance to be a starter for the Steelers at any point this season?

Steelers rookie LT Broderick Jones came into his own over the weekend but how close is to he actually becoming the starter? 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/meuMFM6N8p — Rob G (@NFL_Rob) August 14, 2023



As of now, the Steelers have not made any decisions on who will start at LT this season. It’s currently a battle between Dan More Jr. and rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones. Moore has been the Steelers’ starter for the past two seasons. Additionally, RT Chukwuma Oakrafor has been a starter since 2020.

The Steelers didn’t move up in the first round to not play Broderick Jones. Through camp so far, Jones hasn’t done nearly enough to take a starting spot from Moore or Oakafor. From how it looks, it’s going to take some time until Jones is ready to be a starting LT in the NFL.

On paper it looks like Dan Moore and Broderick Jones are in a “two dogs, one bone” situation.

Then you watch them during – and in this case after – practice and the vibe they are in this together feels very real. pic.twitter.com/MACwRI8oMk — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) August 15, 2023



In Pittsburgh’s first preseason game, Broderick Jones played 49 snaps, the most of anyone on the team. The Steelers clearly have big intentions for Jones and they are trying to develop him quickly. He’s still learning the nuances and speed of the NFL. Jones might not start Week 1, but the Steelers intend to use him at some point this season. They didn’t use a Top 15 pick in the draft for him to sit on the bench.