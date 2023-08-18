NFL

Steelers’ rookie OT Broderick Jones has reportedly been struggling and could be a backup to start the season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Broderck Jones Steelers pic
Broderck Jones Steelers pic

After three of the top lineman went quickly in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers needed to act quickly. Pittsburgh traded up with the New York Jets for the 14th overall pick. With that selection, they took Broderick Jones from the University of Georgia. 

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reported that Jones isn’t playing as well as the Steelers had hoped. They had all intentions of him being the starting LT this season. With this play so far, Jones hasn’t done enough to win the job. He’s still adjusting to the NFL and might need a part of the season to continue developing.

Will Broderick Jones get a chance to be a starter for the Steelers at any point this season?


As of now, the Steelers have not made any decisions on who will start at LT this season. It’s currently a battle between Dan More Jr. and rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones. Moore has been the Steelers’ starter for the past two seasons. Additionally, RT Chukwuma Oakrafor has been a starter since 2020.

The Steelers didn’t move up in the first round to not play Broderick Jones. Through camp so far, Jones hasn’t done nearly enough to take a starting spot from Moore or Oakafor. From how it looks, it’s going to take some time until Jones is ready to be a starting LT in the NFL.


In Pittsburgh’s first preseason game, Broderick Jones played 49 snaps, the most of anyone on the team. The Steelers clearly have big intentions for Jones and they are trying to develop him quickly. He’s still learning the nuances and speed of the NFL. Jones might not start Week 1, but the Steelers intend to use him at some point this season. They didn’t use a Top 15 pick in the draft for him to sit on the bench.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Broderck Jones Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST Steelers’ rookie OT Broderick Jones has reportedly been struggling and could be a backup to start the season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Marcus Mariota Eagles pic
NFL
Marcus Mariota admitted he looked ‘sloppy’ in the Eagles’ 18-18 tie with the Browns last night
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

Since being drafted second overall in 2015, Marcus Mariota has struggled to find consistency. Last season, he played and started in 13 games for the Atlanta Falcons. Eventually, he was…

Sam Howell Commanders pic
NFL
Sam Howell has officially been named the starting QB for the Washington Commanders in 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

Last season, Sam Howell started the season as the third-string QB for the Washington Commanders. With two experienced players ahead of him, this was expected. When Carson Wentz injured his…

Ronald Darby Broncos pic 1
NFL
Baltimore signed veteran CB Ronald Darby after Marlon Humphrey’s foot injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
i 2
NFL
Javonte Williams To Play 10-12 Plays In Saturday’s Preseason Game
Author image Owen Jones  •  22h
Haason Reddick Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles’ Haason Reddick needs to have thumb surgery, but there’s optimism he can still be ready for Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 17 2023
Russell Wison Broncos pic
NFL
Russell Wilson knows that head coach Sean Payton will help improve the Broncos’ offense in 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 17 2023
Arrow to top