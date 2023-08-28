In the 2023 NFL Draft, the LA Rams had 14 picks. That means the team has a large number of rookies and younger players. Additionally, they also have 22 undrafted free agents. Cuts still have to happen and that number is going to shrink. However, there will still be a lot of youth on the Rams’ 2023 roster.

According to Kelly Stafford, the wife of QB Matthew Stafford, her husband is having a hard time connecting with his younger teammates. Stafford only had four teammates this season who are age 30 or older. As the leader of the Rams’ offense, Stafford is trying to find new ways to connect with his teammates.

At 35, Matthew Stafford is doing what he can so that he can bond and build relationships with his younger teammates

After winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford is heading into year three. The regular season is less than two weeks away and Stafford is having trouble relating to some of his younger teammates. Stafford is heading into his 15th season and the Rams are set to have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL in 2023.

With that, Stafford admitted to his wife that it had not been easy. He’s gone so far as to have booklets made with his teammates’ names and faces so that he can learn them. Stafford is a leader in their locker room and needs to at least be familiar with his teammates. Kelly Stafford said on her podcast that a lot of her husband’s teammates go straight to their phones after practice.

This season, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald are the only Rams with 10+ years of NFL experience. They are also two of the five players on the team that are at least 30. Rob Havenstein, Cooper Kupp, and Tyler Higbee are also on that list. The Rams’ outlook for 2023 is not what fans were hoping. Add the fact that Stafford is having trouble connecting with his younger teammates. It could be another long season for LA if they cannot put together a better season than 2022.