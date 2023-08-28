NFL

What can Matthew Stafford do to try and connect more with his younger Rams teammates?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Matthew Stafford Rams
Matthew Stafford Rams

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the LA Rams had 14 picks. That means the team has a large number of rookies and younger players. Additionally, they also have 22 undrafted free agents. Cuts still have to happen and that number is going to shrink. However, there will still be a lot of youth on the Rams’ 2023 roster. 

According to Kelly Stafford, the wife of QB Matthew Stafford, her husband is having a hard time connecting with his younger teammates. Stafford only had four teammates this season who are age 30 or older. As the leader of the Rams’ offense, Stafford is trying to find new ways to connect with his teammates.

At 35, Matthew Stafford is doing what he can so that he can bond and build relationships with his younger teammates


After winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford is heading into year three. The regular season is less than two weeks away and Stafford is having trouble relating to some of his younger teammates. Stafford is heading into his 15th season and the Rams are set to have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL in 2023.

With that, Stafford admitted to his wife that it had not been easy. He’s gone so far as to have booklets made with his teammates’ names and faces so that he can learn them. Stafford is a leader in their locker room and needs to at least be familiar with his teammates. Kelly Stafford said on her podcast that a lot of her husband’s teammates go straight to their phones after practice.


This season, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald are the only Rams with 10+ years of NFL experience. They are also two of the five players on the team that are at least 30. Rob Havenstein, Cooper Kupp, and Tyler Higbee are also on that list. The Rams’ outlook for 2023 is not what fans were hoping. Add the fact that Stafford is having trouble connecting with his younger teammates. It could be another long season for LA if they cannot put together a better season than 2022.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Matthew Stafford Rams
NFL

LATEST What can Matthew Stafford do to try and connect more with his younger Rams teammates?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  39min
rsz cstbrightspotcdn
NFL
Chicago Bears Depth Chart: PJ Walker Released, Peterman Will Be Backup
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  41min

The Chicago Bears are hoping for a big turnaround in 2023, and much of their potential success rests in the hands of the quarterback. Justin Fields is of course QB1…

rsz odell beckham ravens
NFL
Baltimore Ravens Schedule: 3 Must See Games In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  15h

The Baltimore Ravens entered the 2023 offseason amidst uncertainty. Former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson had been reportedly unhappy with his contract situation for months, and it was unclear whether or…

ddfdfdf
NFL
NFL Predictions: New York Jets Will Miss The Playoffs In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1
NFL
Chicago Bears Trade Rumors: Team Won’t Deal For Jonathan Taylor
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
rsz bxsrks7btnd3njqe4z5tg4b63a
NFL
Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Wanted Jalen Hurts In 2020 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
rsz https nflspinzonecom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1431761895
NFL
Broncos Depth Chart: Who Are The Options If Jerry Jeudy Is Out?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 24 2023
Arrow to top