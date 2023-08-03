NFL

Diontae Johnson said it was ‘odd year, very weird’ to not score any touchdowns for the Steelers in 2022

Zach Wolpin
Last season, the Steelers had rookie QB Kenny Pickett as the first-year signal-caller. His top target was WR Diontae Johnson who was expected to have a big season as the true WR1. Johnson had 86 catches last season for 882 yards receiving. One thing he wasn’t able to do was find the endzone. 

The 27-year-old set a record last season for the most receptions in a single season without a touchdown scored. It was not something that Johnson was used to and it was a struggle for him during the season. He’s put that in the rearview mirror and is ready to put up a strong 2023 season with Kenny Pickett.

Johnson played in all 17 games for the Steelers last season and failed to score a TD


Diontae Johnson just finished up his fourth NFL season and it was his strangest yet. Before 2022, Johnson had 20 career touchdowns over three seasons in Pittsburgh. When speaking with Steelers.com  reporter Teresa Varley, the Pro Bowl WR was very honest about his struggles last season. Johnson told her that he wondered every week whether he was going to score or get his targets.

Before last season, Johnson had his first-ever Pro Bowl selection in 2021. That was Ben Roethlisberger’s final season with the Steelers. He threw for 22 touchdowns that season and Johnson caught eight of them. Those eight touchdowns and 1,161 receiving yards were a career-high for Johnson.


In 2022, Kenny Pickett played in 13 games and made 12 starts for the Steelers as a rookie. He threw seven passing touchdowns and had nine interceptions last season. Diontae Johnson has scored seven or more touchdowns in half of the seasons he’s played in the NFL. Last season was Pickett’s first year in the Steelers’ offensive system. In 2023, he has a season’s worth of play under his belt and will continue to build chemistry with his offensive weapons.

