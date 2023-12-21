The New York Jets were supposed to ride the newly acquired Aaron Rodgers all the way to the Super Bowl during the 2023 season. Instead, with the team officially eliminated from contention after Week 15, the team will be starting their fourth different quarterback of the year this Sunday when they take on the Washington Commanders.

Trevor Siemian Will Start For The Jets This Weekend

Sounds like the Jets will be turning to Trevor Siemian this Sunday. He’d be their 4th different starting QB in 2023. https://t.co/E168CBV1DU — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2023

The situation has felt like a repeat of 2022 all season long. The Jets had one of the best young rosters in the league, and were considered to be a quarterback away from being legit championship contenders. When they brought in Rodgers, their Super Bowl odds plummeted, and they were one of the favorites to take home the Lombardi Trophy come February.

But Rodgers’ season lasted just four plays, and it was Zach Wilson who was once again thrust into the starting role to try and prove himself to a fan base that had already given up on him. He started the next nine games and showed little to no improvement from his struggles in year’s past, and was eventually benched for Tim Boyle ahead of the team’s Black Friday game against Miami.

Boyle was no improvement. In his two starts, he threw one touchdown and three interceptions, and was sacked 8 times for 54 yards. The Jets decided that the experiment with the backup was a failure, and made Wilson the starter again for New York’s Week 14 team against the Texans. The roller coaster continued, as Wilson had the best game of his career in a 30-6 victory, and was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Have We Seen The Last Of Zach Wilson In New York?

NY, NY: Tommy DeVito and and Zach Wilson are the NFC and AFC Players of the Week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2023

The success didn’t last long. Wilson played in the first half of the team’s most recent game against the Dolphins, and gave up a 24-0 halftime lead before being removed from the game due to injury. The Jets eventually lost 30-0.

It was Trevor Siemian who finished off the game in place of Wilson, and it looks as though they are going to ride with him as the starter for at least the coming week. Jets beat reporter Rich Cimini reported on Thursday that the team is planning on having Siemian under center against the Commanders this week, regardless of the Wilson’s health status.

Siemian will be the fourth starting quarterback for the Jets this season.

With nothing to play for and the game having more impact on draft positioning than anything else, New York is actually listed as the 3-point home favorites for the contest.