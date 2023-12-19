Aaron Rodgers Hopes To Play Until He Is At Least 42 Years Old

It was unclear how much Aaron Rodgers had left in the tank entering the 2023 NFL season. He was coming off of what was arguable the worst season of his career in 2022, throwing the most interceptions since his first year as a starter and leading the Packers to a 9-8 record. His age was becoming a factor, as there has only been one quarterback who has ever excelled past the age of 40, a milestone that Rodgers hit a few weeks ago.

Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play At Least 2 More Years

Aaron Rodgers is leaving the door open to playing football beyond next season 👀 (Via: @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/eO52tyNYC6 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 19, 2023

But even after an Achilles injury ended a season full of hope for Rodgers and the New York Jets, the all-time great quarterback is hoping to play until he is at least 42 years old.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers got to talking with the hosts about his current situation as well as his future. His comments about his potentially miraculous return from injury suggest that the attempt at playing again this year is over, but he followed by giving a prediction on how long he’ll continue to play.

“We’re Going To Rise Again” – Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers on him running out on the field with the American flag in Week 1. “That won’t be the lasting image of me in a Jet jersey. … The night is always darkest before the dawn and we’re going to rise again.”pic.twitter.com/oIrSd4EnsH https://t.co/7xq4aG0KIH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2023

He currently has two years left on his contract, and Rodgers says that he wants to play it out. He was shown the video of him running out on the field with the American flag before the first game of the season, and he addressed that, too.

“I don’t think next year will be my last year…That won’t be the lasting image of me in a Jet jersey. The night is always the darkest before the dawn, and we’re going to rise again”

Suffering a leg injury like Aaron Rodgers did would typically be catastrophic for a player at this stage in his career. There are serious doubts that he can ever fully return to form, and he wasn’t all that great in the last full season that he played. But the Jets have big money tied up in their investment, and it will be in the best interest of both parties to keep the relationship alive.

The quarterback situation for the Jets couldn’t possibly get any worse, could it?