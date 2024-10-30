The Jaguars have traded LT Cam Robinson to the Vikings in exchange for draft compensation

After Kirk Cousins left the team this offseason, there were questions at QB for the Vikings. The team brought in veteran QB Sam Darnold and drafted rookie J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. During the preseason, McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury, and that put Darnold in line to start.

The former first-round pick led the Vikings to a 5-0 start and has been playing the best football of his pro career. Minnesota has lost two straight games and has fallen to third in the division. In their Week 7 loss to the Lions, the Vikings lost LT Christian Darrisaw to a torn ACL and MCL in his knee. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Vikings have traded with the Jaguars for LT Cam Robinson. He’s a short-term replacement for the Vikings for the final 10 games of the season. Minnesota hopes to be a playoff contender and they need a LT that can protect the QB.

Cam Robinson is now a member of the Minnesota Vikings

Full terms: #Vikings get Cam Robinson and a conditional 2026 7th (that can go away based on playtime) and Jags get a conditional 2026 5th that can become a 4th based on playtime. https://t.co/QrC72XloBC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2024

With a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Jaguars selected Cam Robinson out of Alabama. As a rookie in 2017, he started in 15 games for Jacksonville. In seven seasons with the team, Robinson has started in all 91 games he’s played in. On Sunday in Week 8 vs. the Packers, Robinson was benched for rookie LT Walker Little. It was the first time in his career that Robinson did not start a game in which he was active.

Jacksonville has traded Robinson to the Vikings where he’ll get a chance to start for the rest of the 2024 season. Christian Darrisaw went down with a knee injury and Minnesota needed an answer at LT. Cam Robinson is the best that the team could do at this point in the season. He has a career pass block win rate of 81.7%. The Vikings tried using backup LT David Quessenberry in Week 8 but he did not play well enough for the team to be confident. That’s why they’ve brought in a LT who has started nearly 100 games in his NFL career.