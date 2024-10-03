Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson will return on Friday when his 21-day practice window opens

During the 2024 preseason, the Minnesota Vikings were hit with a tough loss on offense. Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy injured his knee and is out for the entire season. That forced Sam Darnold to be the starter in 2024 for Minnesota. Through four games, the team has a perfect 4-0 record.

Their closest game so far was a 31-29 win on the road vs. the Packers in Week 4. Brian Flores’ defensive unit is allowing just (14.8) points per game this season. Additionally, Kevin O’Connell has Sam Darnold playing the best football of his professional career so far. He is leading the NFL with 11 passing touchdowns through four games. The Vikings are headed across the pond this week to face the Jets in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was announced that TE T.J. Hockenson will return to practice on Friday for the first time this season. His 21-day practice window will open tomorrow. He is on the verge of returning to Minnesota.

T.J. Hockenson’s 21-day practice window will be opened on Friday

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that the #Vikings will open T.J. Hockenson’s 21-day practice window this Friday. 📰: https://t.co/YFp2w1w3yP pic.twitter.com/EeNIZ8muY1 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 2, 2024

With the 8th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions drafted T.J. Hockenson out of Iowa. He played in 47 career games for Detroit and made 42 starts. Hockenosn was traded at the deadline in 2022 to the Minnesota Vikings. The 27-year-old was with the Lions for four-and-a-half seasons. He finished with 186 catches for 2,068 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns with the Lions. Last season was Hockenson’s first full year with the Vikings.

He played in 15 of their 17 games and made 11 starts. On Christmas Eve vs. the Lions in 2023, Hockenson tore his ACL and was on the PUP list to start 2024. Four weeks have passed in the season and Hockenson is eligible to return soon. Head coach Kevin O’Connell told the media that Hockenso’s 21-day practice window is going to be opened this Friday. The Vikings are in London this Sunday and then have a bye in Week 6. There’s a strong chance that Hockenson returns in Week 7 or 8.