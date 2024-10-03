NFL

Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson will return on Friday when his 21-day practice window opens

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
T.J. Hockenson Vkings pic
T.J. Hockenson Vkings pic

During the 2024 preseason, the Minnesota Vikings were hit with a tough loss on offense. Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy injured his knee and is out for the entire season. That forced Sam Darnold to be the starter in 2024 for Minnesota. Through four games, the team has a perfect 4-0 record. 

Their closest game so far was a 31-29 win on the road vs. the Packers in Week 4. Brian Flores’ defensive unit is allowing just (14.8) points per game this season. Additionally, Kevin O’Connell has Sam Darnold playing the best football of his professional career so far. He is leading the NFL with 11 passing touchdowns through four games. The Vikings are headed across the pond this week to face the Jets in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was announced that TE T.J. Hockenson will return to practice on Friday for the first time this season. His 21-day practice window will open tomorrow. He is on the verge of returning to Minnesota.

T.J. Hockenson’s 21-day practice window will be opened on Friday

With the 8th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions drafted T.J. Hockenson out of Iowa. He played in 47 career games for Detroit and made 42 starts. Hockenosn was traded at the deadline in 2022 to the Minnesota Vikings. The 27-year-old was with the Lions for four-and-a-half seasons. He finished with 186 catches for 2,068 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns with the Lions. Last season was Hockenson’s first full year with the Vikings.

He played in 15 of their 17 games and made 11 starts. On Christmas Eve vs. the Lions in 2023, Hockenson tore his ACL and was on the PUP list to start 2024. Four weeks have passed in the season and Hockenson is eligible to return soon. Head coach Kevin O’Connell told the media that Hockenso’s 21-day practice window is going to be opened this Friday. The Vikings are in London this Sunday and then have a bye in Week 6. There’s a strong chance that Hockenson returns in Week 7 or 8.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Nick Chubb Browns pic
NFL

LATEST Nick Chubb (ACL) Closing In On Long Awaited Return For Browns After Returning To Workouts

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 03 2024
T.J. Hockenson Vkings pic
NFL
Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson will return on Friday when his 21-day practice window opens
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 03 2024

During the 2024 preseason, the Minnesota Vikings were hit with a tough loss on offense. Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy injured his knee and is out for the entire season. That…

Stefon Diggs Texans pic
NFL
Stefon Diggs will face the Bills in Week 5 for the first time since being traded this past offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 03 2024

The Houston Texans were a surprise team in 2023 and the team is trying to build off that success in 2024. Through four games, the Texans are 3-1 this season….

Brandin Cooks Cowboys pic
NFL
Dallas’ Brandin Cooks is out in Week 5 after developing an infection in his knee following a procedure
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 02 2024
David Andrews Patriots pic
NFL
Patriots’ center David Andrews needs shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 02 2024
Davante Adams Raiders pic
NFL
Davante Adams has informed the Las Vegas Raiders that he would like to be traded
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 02 2024
Garrett Wilson Jets pic
NFL
Garrett Wilson Wants Jets Offense To Switch It Up: “I don’t think we do a lot of different stuff to be honest”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 02 2024
Arrow to top