NBA

The Indiana Pacers Are Hottest Team In The NBA, Winners Of 5 Straight

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 3854463 78322188 2560 1440
rsz 3854463 78322188 2560 1440

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the more pleasant surprises during the first couple of months of the 2023-24 NBA season. There were some positive signs last season as the team struggled through another sub-.500 campaign, and they seemed to have found a formula that has been working so far.

Pacers Have Won 5 In A Row, Now Hottest Team In NBA

They were one of the biggest stories in the early going, especially with their run at the In-Season Tournament title. They eventually came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers in the inaugural version of the event, but they were able to make a name for themselves and prove that they could be one of the teams that will compete in the Eastern Conference this year.

It started with star guard Tyrese Haliburton. The fourth-year player out of Iowa State has been putting up some of the best numbers of any player around the NBA this year, averaging 24.9 points and a league-leading 12.7 assists per game. Myles Turner has a scoring resurgence last year that he is carrying over into 2023-24, and Bennedict Mathurin is in consideration for the 6th Man of the Year award.

It looked like the magic may have been running out a bit in mid-December. After their run at the IST title, the Pacers lost 6 of 7 games between December 13th and 23rd, and began to drop in the East standings. But a flip must have been switched at Christmas, as there hasn’t been a hotter team in the NBA since the holiday.

Double Dip Against Bucks Proves Indiana’s Worth

They faced one of the most difficult challenges of the season by starting the 2024 calendar year by playing two straight games against the might Milwaukee Bucks. But they were able to outscore their Eastern Conference foe by a total of 21 combined points between the two contests, pushing their winning streak to a full 5 games to boost their record to 19-14 after falling to the .500 mark.

They’ll need some help defensively if they hope to make any kind of serious push for the playoffs, but it will be hard to deny their offense. The Pacers average the most points per game of any team in the NBA, and dish out the most assists while having the best field goal percentage in the league.

Indiana will face yet another tough two-game set with one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, as they are scheduled to take on the Celtics twice in two nights to finish off the week.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 3854463 78322188 2560 1440
NBA

LATEST The Indiana Pacers Are Hottest Team In The NBA, Winners Of 5 Straight

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024
Darvin Ham Lakers pic
NBA
Are the Lakers starting to lose faith with Darvin Ham as their head coach?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 04 2024

On Wednesday night, the Lakers lost 110-96 at home to the Miami Heat. The team has been struggling as of late with losses in eight of their last 10 games….

James Harden Clippers pic
NBA
Clippers’ James Harden says the early-season critics are ‘nowhere to be found’ after their recent success
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 04 2024

To start the 2023-24 season, James Harden was with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the former league MVP never suited up for the Sixers. Instead, he was traded to the Clippers….

rsz malik monk usatsi 22218728
NBA
NBA: Monk Scores 37 In Double-OT Matchup Between Kings And Magic
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn5
NBA
Where Is Draymond Green? Warriors Have Been “Giving Him Space”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 03 2024
O.G. Anunoby Knicks pic
NBA
NBA Insiders say the Knicks want another ‘significant player’ even after trading for O.G. Anunoby
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 03 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn4
NBA
The Boston Celtics Are Increasing Their Lead In The East After 6 Straight Wins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 02 2024
Arrow to top