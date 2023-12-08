The 2022-23 season was Tyrese Haliburton’s first full season with the Pacers. He was traded to Indiana from Sacramento at the deadline during the 2021-22 season. With the Pacers, the former 12th overall pick has continued to develop each season and he’s starting to put it all together.

This summer, Haliburton got the chance to play for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The US did not medal and got fourth place, but young players like Haliburton got invaluable experience. He played well in the World Cup and has rolled that momentum into the 2023-24 season. Through 18 games, Haliburton is leading the league with (12.1) assists per contest.

Tyrese Haliburton is in the running for Most Improved Player of the Year

Tyrese Haliburton has 3 games this season with 25+ Points • 15+ Assists • 0 Turnovers. Nobody else in NBA history has more than one such game in their entire career. pic.twitter.com/guOYJ8NRi2 — StatMamba (@StatMamba) December 8, 2023



Last season, Tyrese Haliburton earned his first all-star selection. A moment he will not forget. The 23-year-old has superstar potential and he’s shown that in the 2023-24 season. Haliburton’s (12.1) assists per game lead the NBA this season and he embraces setting up his teammates. Additionally, his (26.9) points and (.441) three-point percentage are new career highs.

According to StatMamba, Haliburton has three games this season with 25+ points, 15+ assists and zero turnovers. No other player in the history of the NBA has more than one game with that stat line in their career. Tyrese Haliburton is playing some historic basketball this season and he’s making a name for himself. He earned a five-year, $260 million extension this offseason and he’s far and away Indiana’s best player this season. Without Haliburton, the team would not be where they’re at.

“Frankly, he’s a superstar. There’s no other way to put it.” —@jj_redick on Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/FfcOi1LmWf — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) December 8, 2023



After a win vs. Milwaukee on Thursday, the Pacers have advanced to the championship game of the in-season tournament. Indiana will be facing LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers this Saturday for the NBA Cup. One thing Haliburton and the Pacers do well is how quickly they move the ball in transition. It’s why they’re averaging a league-leading (128.4) points per game this season. However, the Pacers are also allowing the second-most points per game this season at (124.9). Saturday’s championship game should be a fun matchup between a team with rising talent and a more established team like the Lakers.