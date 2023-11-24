The Green Bay Packers had plenty riding on the result of their Thanksgiving Day game against the division rival Detroit Lions. They entered the week with their playoff hopes slipping away from them, sitting with a 20% chance of qualifying and were risking a drop down to 12% with a loss. But behind Jordan Love’s best performance since Week 2, the Packers were able to overcome the second-largest Thanksgiving Day underdog spread and win 29-22 in a game that was never as close as the final score indicated.

But with the win, Green Bay is very much alive. They are now 5-6 on the year and would have some serious work to do in the division if they want to take home the NFC North crown, but the Packers are knocking at the door for the 7th and final spot in the NFC. As it stands on Thursday night before the Seahawks and 49ers take the field, Matt LaFluer’s club is sitting in the 8th spot, just a game back of the Vikings for the idol spot.

In order to keep their hopes alive, they will need Love to continue to have games like he had in Week 12. After starting out the year with 6 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in the first two games, Love had 10 of each since, before snapping the streak with 3 touchdowns and a mistake-free day against the Lions. Inconsistent quarterback play is not something the franchise or their fans are used to, and Love is on a perhaps unfairly short leash with both as he navigates his first full year as a starter.

Big Game With Chiefs Coming Up

The next game for the Packers will tell us plenty. They have one of the softer schedules down the stretch with games against the Giants, Panthers, and Bears coming up on the schedule, but will face perhaps their biggest test of the season on December 3rd when they take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Should Green Bay somehow be able to overcome Patrick Mahomes and company, then they will likely move into playoff position and control their own destiny when it comes to playing into January.