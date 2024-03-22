NFL

The Cleveland Browns Currently Have The Most Expensive Offense In The NFL

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz gettyimages 1612618081 scaled 1
rsz gettyimages 1612618081 scaled 1

The Cleveland Browns enjoyed a late surge during the 2023 NFL season, finishing in the 5th spot in the AFC despite a year marred with quarterback issues. They’ve made some moves this off-season to try and help bolster their roster, but are currently faced with the highest price tag of any offense in the league, and the margin is rather wide.

Browns Currently Have Most Expensive Offense In The NFL

As of late March, the Browns have the most expensive offensive unit in the NFL. They are currently set to shell out $188.8 million to one side of the ball in 2024, and there isn’t a whole lot that they can do to change that fact.

Much of the money is allotted to Deshaun Watson. The embattled quarterback has not come remotely close to living up to the massive amount of cash that Cleveland has given to him thus far. His cap hit for the coming season is set to be the highest in the league, coming in at just shy of $64 million. He represents a whopping 22% of the entire salary cap for the Browns, nearly 3 times more than anyone else on the roster.

Watson Isn’t The Only High-Priced Commodity

Other offensive players have high price tags, as well. Amari Cooper’s $23.7 million represents 8% of the cap, and Nick Chubb is owed $15.8 million. Three offensive linemen are set to make north of $11 million, and tight end David Njoku will earn $9.6 million.

All in all, the price tag for the Browns’ offense currently sits at $188.1 million.

Myles Garrett, the team’s undisputed defensive star player, will have the third-highest cap hit on the team at $20.1 million.

Second on the list of most expensive offenses for 2024 are the Los Angeles Rams, with a price tag of $178.1 million. They and the Browns seem to be outliers a bit, as teams 3 through 7 all come in around the $145-$155 million range.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have the most inexpensive offense in the NFL, thanks in large part to their new quarterback situation that will cost them just $4.4 million between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh’s offensive price tag will be $64.8 million, with the Packers not far behind at $67.1 million.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 16904741754910
NFL

LATEST 3 NFL Teams That Could Trade Up For The #4 Pick In The 2024 Draft

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 22 2024
Keenan Allen Chargers pic 1
NFL
Keenan Allen’s agent refutes that the Chargers made more than one offer to the veteran WR
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 22 2024

This offseason, the Chargers were left in a rough cap space situation. Los Angeles needed to make serious cuts this offseason to get under the cap for 2024. Four key…

Isaiah Hodgins Giants pic
NFL
Restricted free agent WR Isaiah Hodgins is re-signing with the New York Giants
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 22 2024

This offseason, the Giants are attempting to bolster their offensive talent after Saquon Barkley left. The Pro Bowl RB was New York’s most dymanic playmaker. Without him, the Giants need…

rsz gcd2wqvs6prj3jemogdc
NFL
3 NFL Teams That Could Potentially Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2024
Dallas Turner Alabama pic
NFL
Alabama’s Dallas Turner could be the first defensive player taken in the 2024 NFL Draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024
Darius Robinson Missouri Pic
NFL
Missouri’s Darius Robinson has 20 Top 30 visits with teams before the draft in April
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024
Monti Ossenfort Cardinals pic
NFL
Arizona is reportedly listening to offers from teams who want to trade up to the 4th overall pick
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024
Arrow to top