The Cleveland Browns enjoyed a late surge during the 2023 NFL season, finishing in the 5th spot in the AFC despite a year marred with quarterback issues. They’ve made some moves this off-season to try and help bolster their roster, but are currently faced with the highest price tag of any offense in the league, and the margin is rather wide.

Browns Currently Have Most Expensive Offense In The NFL

As of late March, the Browns have the most expensive offensive unit in the NFL. They are currently set to shell out $188.8 million to one side of the ball in 2024, and there isn’t a whole lot that they can do to change that fact.

Much of the money is allotted to Deshaun Watson. The embattled quarterback has not come remotely close to living up to the massive amount of cash that Cleveland has given to him thus far. His cap hit for the coming season is set to be the highest in the league, coming in at just shy of $64 million. He represents a whopping 22% of the entire salary cap for the Browns, nearly 3 times more than anyone else on the roster.

Watson Isn’t The Only High-Priced Commodity

The #Browns and WR @jerryjeudy have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million, including $41 million fully guaranteed at signing, per me and @TomPelissero. The deal was negotiated by @equitysports CEO @chriscabott. pic.twitter.com/ozzyd4Qps8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024

Other offensive players have high price tags, as well. Amari Cooper’s $23.7 million represents 8% of the cap, and Nick Chubb is owed $15.8 million. Three offensive linemen are set to make north of $11 million, and tight end David Njoku will earn $9.6 million.

All in all, the price tag for the Browns’ offense currently sits at $188.1 million.

Myles Garrett, the team’s undisputed defensive star player, will have the third-highest cap hit on the team at $20.1 million.

Second on the list of most expensive offenses for 2024 are the Los Angeles Rams, with a price tag of $178.1 million. They and the Browns seem to be outliers a bit, as teams 3 through 7 all come in around the $145-$155 million range.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have the most inexpensive offense in the NFL, thanks in large part to their new quarterback situation that will cost them just $4.4 million between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh’s offensive price tag will be $64.8 million, with the Packers not far behind at $67.1 million.