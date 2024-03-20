In 2023, the Cleveland Browns were hit hard with injuries. Several key players missed significant time last season. Additionally, the team had a QB carousel all year but still managed to finish 11-6 and make the playoffs. However, the Browns lost 45-14 on the road to the Texans in the wildcard round.

Deshaun Watson is set to be Cleveland’s starter in 2024 and they want to fill their offense with talent. Last season, Amari Cooper led the team in receiving yards. Tight end David Njoku led the team in catches and receiving touchdowns. This offseason, the team made a trade for a WR looking to start fresh. Former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy was traded to the Browns last week from the Broncos. Jeudy also got a three-year deal worth up to $58 million. Can the 24-year-old live up to the contract extension he signed with Cleveland?

What kind of production will Jerry Jeudy have with the Browns in 2024?

A trade from the #Broncos brought Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland. Now, thanks to a new contract extension, he’ll have a home for the next several years. A great result for all sides. https://t.co/CcLeom9DVE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024



Last week, the Browns traded a fifth and sixth-round pick to acquire Jerry Jeudy from the Broncos. The 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft played his first four seasons in Denver. Last May, the Broncos picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option worth just under $13 million. Cleveland picks up that fifth-year option for 2024 along with the new three-year extension. They’ve invested a lot of money in Jeudy before he’s played a snap for the team.

His best season was in 2022 when Jeudy had a career-high 67 catches, 972 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. Additionally, Jeudy’s (64.8) receiving yards per game was also a new career-high. The Browns hope to get that kind of production and then some from the young WR. For the Browns in 2023, Elijah Moore was their WR2. Now, Jerry Jeudy will fill that WR2 role and be a compliment to Amari Cooper. At his best, Jeudy is a dymanic downfield threat who can burn you for a touchdown.

Thank you, Jesus, for everything you’ve done for me and my family💯. — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 19, 2024



The Browns do not need Jerry Jeudy to take a massive leap and become an All-Pro WR. All they need is for Jeudy to produce consistently for their offense. Cleveland already had Amari Cooper and David Njoku as two legit pass-catchers. Jeudy needs to find his role in the offense next season and master it. There is a ton of potential for Jeudy to have a dominant season in his first year with the Broncos. For most of his career in Denver, Jeudy played with average QBs at best. Russell Wilson was his QB in 2022 and 2023 but even he has his flaws. Now, the young WR is going to be catching passes from Deshaun Watson.