The Carolina Panthers have fired Frank Reich before he could finish his first season as head coach

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
After a 17-10 loss to the Titans in Week 12, the Panthers are now 1-10 this season. For the fifth straight week, Carolina scored 15 or fewer points in each of those games. The Panthers had the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and took Bryce Young. So far, that has not looked like the right decision for Carolina. 

Young has just nine touchdowns and eight interceptions through his first 10 games played. Giants’ undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito has played in just five games this season and has eight touchdowns. The losses started to add up for Carolina and something had to change. It was announced today that head coach Frank Reich has been fired. He did not finish his first season with the Panthers.

Carolina has fired head coach Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to his first season with the Panthers


Frank Reich was hired by the Panthers this offseason after five seasons as the head coach of the Colts. He was brought in to help develop rookie QB Bryce Young. However, that has not been the case through their first 11 games. Panthers owner David Tepper fired Reich this morning. He’s done for Carolina and did not get the opportunity to finish his first season as their head coach.

In his place, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will be the interim head coach for the rest of the 2023 season. Additionally, Thomas Brown will become their offensive coordinator, and Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to Brown. Firing Reich was the right move for Carolina. Their season was spiraling out of control and something had to be done.


Carolina already had their bye in 2023 and they still have six more games this season. They’ll try and look at these final six games as a fresh start. Maybe the Panthers find something on offense and go 3-3 down the stretch. That would certainly be a sign of life for the team next season. Without their first-round pick in the 2024 Draft, their season is essentially over. All they could do at this point is spoil Chicago’s opportunity at having the #1 overall pick.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
