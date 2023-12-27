The Denver Broncos are 7-8 and all but eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC, and they may be without their starting quarterback for the final two games of the season. But it is by choice, as there are reports that the team is considering benching Russell Wilson for the home stretch, apparently for financial reasons.

Broncos Bench Russell Wilson For Final Two Games

Change in Denver: Broncos’ HC Sean Payton has informed his team that Jarrett Stidham will start Sunday vs. the Chargers, with Russell Wilson as the backup, per sources. With a 1-3 record in the last four games, Denver is looking to spark its offense and see what it has in… pic.twitter.com/P6X2DO0jT7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2023

Wilson and the Broncos had plenty to prove in 2023. They were coming off of an abysmal season that featured struggles all over the field and in the locker room, but brought in a Super Bowl winning coach with a pedigree that was thought to change the trajectory of the team. It looked ugly early, as Denver started out 1-5, highlighted by a 70-20 blowout loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins.

But Sean Payton was able to right the ship. The Broncos went on one of the unlikeliest of runs, winning five in a row against teams like the Chiefs, Bills, and Browns in order to, somehow, put themselves back into the playoff picture.

The luck has run out for the team over the past few weeks, as they have now lost 3 of their last 4 heading into Week 17. They are not yet technically out of the running, holding on to a 6% chance of qualifying for the postseason.

Team Citing Potential Financial Complications

Sources: The #Broncos are strongly considering having QB Russell Wilson sit for the final two games, preserving financial flexibility for the offseason. Wilson has $37M in 2025 salary that vests in March of 2024, and if he suffered a serious injury, it would complicate matters. pic.twitter.com/uyI7NtWBBQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2023

But the team may be punting on that 6%. According to a report from Ian Rapaport, the Broncos are considering benching Wilson for the games against the Chargers and Raiders, a decision that would be made largely based on the player’s contract.

Wilson has one of the more outlandish contracts in the NFL, as he signed a 5-year deal before last season that was worth more than $242 million. The 2025 year of the deal is set to net Wilson a cool $37 million, which vests in March 2024, just a couple of months down the road. If Wilson were to suffer any kind of serious injury over the final two games, then it would put the financial status of he and his contract in serious jeopardy.

Jarrett Stidham will be the starter for the Broncos going forward this year. He has started two games in his career, both coming last year as a member of the Raiders.