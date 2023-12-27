NFL

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Breaks NFL Viewership Records

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usa today 221720190
rsz usa today 221720190

One of the biggest games on the Christmas Weekend slate around the NFL was the one between the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. Both teams were 10-4 and looking to solidify playoff position, and were also looking to shake certain narratives brought on by the media and fans. The story lines combined with the Christmas Eve afternoon start time made it one of the most watched football games in recent memory.

NFL: 31.5 Million People Watched Dolphins vs. Cowboys

While the game was lower scoring than most expected, the competition was intense. The Dolphins scored a touchdown late in the first half to take a 13-7 lead into half-time, and it would be the only time they’d find the end zone all day. They instead relied on their kicker, as Jason Sanders nailed five field goals on the day, including the 29-yarder that won the game for Miami.

There were plenty of people who were watching.

According to the viewership numbers that were released on Wednesday, the game between Miami and Dallas was watched by better than 31.5 million people around the country. Excluding the Thanksgiving Day NFL games, it was the most-watched broadcast of any game so far this season across any network, and was up 13% from last year’s Week 16 numbers.

Thanksgiving Still Dominates The Airwaves

The contest was broadcasted as FOX’s Game Of The Week, which is currently the most-watched program in all of television on a weekly basis. The Christmas Eve thriller in Miami had the best viewership performance of any Game Of The Week broadcast since 1995.

The Thanksgiving Day slate of course dominates the viewership every NFL season. The game between the Cowboys and Commanders on that day bought in 41.7 million viewers, and 33.7 million saw the Lions take on the Packers, which are the most-watched games of the year so far.

The Dolphins/Cowboys game will now be ranked third. By comparison, it had more viewers than five of the six Wild Card playoff games played during the 2022 postseason.

The most watched non-holiday game was the Week 11 Monday Night Football contest between the Chiefs and Eagles that ended in dramatic fashion.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz usa today 221720190
NFL

LATEST Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Breaks NFL Viewership Records

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 27 2023
sddefault
NFL
8 Different Players Have Been NFL MVP Favorites So Far This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023

The Christmas Night game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens held plenty of weight when it came to playoff positioning and as a potential Super Bowl preview, but…

rsz r1270743 1296x729 16 9
NFL
Brock Purdy Joins This List Of Sad NFL Quarterback Performances
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023

On Christmas morning, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was the overwhelming favorite to win the NFL MVP award. Before the evening ended, the former 7th round draft pick was…

rsz rawimage1
NFL
49ers News: Injuries Mount For San Francisco At The Wrong Time
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn10
NFL
NFL: Is Draft Prospect Caleb Williams Avoiding The Chicago Bears?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023
rsz 17900589080
NFL
AFC Standings: 3 Teams Still In Contention For #1 Seed In The Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023
rsz ezgifcom webp to jpg converter
NFL
Raiders Cornerback Backs Up Trash Talk About Mahomes, Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 25 2023
Arrow to top