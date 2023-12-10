NFL

The Baltimore Ravens Have The Toughest Remaining Schedule In The NFL

The Baltimore Ravens are currently sitting at 9-3 and in second place in the AFC, and are considered one of the handful of favorites to qualify for the Super Bowl. They are 6-1 over the course of their last 7 games, with their last three wins coming by double digits, and they have a 91% chance of winning the division. But it won’t be an easy path for John Harbaugh and company, as they have the toughest remaining schedule in all the NFL.

Ravens Have Toughest Remaining Schedule In The NFL

There are no weeks off for the Ravens from here on out. The softest remaining game on the schedule will be the one that they’ll play this coming Sunday, which is against the 6–6 Rams, who are winners of three straight. Baltimore is currently listed as a 7-point favorite, and should improve to 10-3 on the season at the conclusion of the contest.

It only gets more difficult from there. While the Jaguars are currently dealing with health issues to their quarterback, it looks as though Trevor Lawrence will be able to return to action before Christmas, and perhaps even for the December 17th showdown between Jacksonville and Baltimore that will be played on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are vying for position at the top of the AFC standings, and a road win would go a long way in helping Baltimore’s case for the #1 seed.

Games Against Jaguars, 49ers, And Dolphins Loom

The Week 16 game for the Ravens will be perhaps their toughest test of the 2023 NFL season. On Christmas Day, they will travel across the country in order to take on the mighty San Francisco 49ers, in what will be a potential Super Bowl preview. The following week, they’ll host the Miami Dolphins in a Week 17 game that could prove to be of extreme importance when it comes to securing home field advantage in the post season, as the two are currently at the top of the standings in the conference.

And while the Steelers haven’t looked great over the past couple of weeks, divisional matchups within the AFC North are always tough, especially in the latter portions of the season.

The combined winning percentage for the remaining opponents for the Ravens is .639, well ahead of the Cowboys (.623) who have the second-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL.

