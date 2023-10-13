Soccer

“That cannot happen” – Nigeria Boss Criticizes Napoli For Mocking Victor Osimhen On Social Media

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Victor Osimhen Could Take Legal Action Against Napoli
Victor Osimhen Could Take Legal Action Against Napoli

Nigeria manager Jose Peseiro has criticized Serie A holders Napoli for mocking star striker Victor Osimhen by posting distasteful videos on TikTok. Peseiro said such things were unexpected from the club, adding that it made the 24-year-old sad.

Shortly after Osimhen missed a penalty in a goalless draw with Serie A opponents Bologna on September 23, Napoli’s TikTok administrator targeted their own player. They pushed a couple of videos, one that mocked the Nigerian’s miss and the other that bizarrely referred to him as a coconut. Osimhen was displeased with such posts from his club’s official TikTok handle, with reports claiming that he was contemplating taking legal action.

The issue was ultimately resolved after the club released a statement, saying it was not their intention to hurt Osimhen’s feelings.

Peseiro Disses Napoli’s Treatment Of Osimhen

In an interview with Sky Sports, Peseiro looked back at the incident, saying it was unacceptable behavior on Napoli’s part. The Nigeria coach stated:

That video? From the club? From the outside is one thing but a video from the club, that is the worst. That cannot happen.

He was sad because it is not easy for anyone. He does not understand it. He does not understand why.”

Nigeria Boss Urges Osimhen To Keep A Cool Head

Although he believes what Napoli did was wrong, Peseiro does not think Osimhen should lose his balance over the incident. Backing the attacker to maintain his temperament, he said:

Osimhen is a star. Two years ago, he was not a star. Now, he is a star. And when you are a star, everybody wants more, more, more. The others can do bad but if Osimhen does bad it is different because people demand more from the players who can do more.

It was a bad thing that Napoli did. Of course, he would prefer they do not do it. But my advice is to stay calm. Do not play against the fans. Do not lose balance. Keep the mentality. Keep the personality. That is what the very best players do. And he can be at the top.”

Osimhen enjoyed a stellar campaign in Napoli’s colors last term, scoring 26 times in 32 games to fire them to their first Serie A title in 33 years. He has started this season just as brightly, netting six goals in eight league games.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Victor Osimhen Could Take Legal Action Against Napoli
Soccer

LATEST “That cannot happen” – Nigeria Boss Criticizes Napoli For Mocking Victor Osimhen On Social Media

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
Jude Bellingham Snubbed Manchester United For Borussia Dortmund
Soccer
“The Right Thing” – Paul Scholes Gives Honest Verdict On Jude Bellingham’s Manchester United Snub
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed United were close to signing Jude Bellingham before he decided to join Borussia Dortmund. Looking back, Scholes admitted it was the right move…

Liverpool Left-Back Andy Robertson
Soccer
Report: Liverpool Identify 18-Year-Old As Potential Replacement For Andy Robertson
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Liverpool have reportedly started tracking Lecce’s teen left-back Patrick Dorgu as a potential replacement for veteran fullback Andy Robertson. Liverpool Start Planning For The Future With an average age of…

Barcelona Are One Of The 10 Teams To Have Picked Up Most Points In Europe
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer Rumor: 26-Year-Old Premier League Star Emerges As New Barca Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Lionel Messi Looking Pensive For Inter Miami
Soccer
“Obviously, it’s a scam” – French Pundit Slams Lionel Messi’s Move To Inter Miami
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Messi Meets America
Soccer
‘Messi Meets America’: How To Watch & What To Expect From Inter Miami Superstar’s Docuseries
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Serie A
Soccer
Serie A: 5 Most Valuable Players In Italy Right Now (October 2023)
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  7h
Arrow to top