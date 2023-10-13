Nigeria manager Jose Peseiro has criticized Serie A holders Napoli for mocking star striker Victor Osimhen by posting distasteful videos on TikTok. Peseiro said such things were unexpected from the club, adding that it made the 24-year-old sad.

Shortly after Osimhen missed a penalty in a goalless draw with Serie A opponents Bologna on September 23, Napoli’s TikTok administrator targeted their own player. They pushed a couple of videos, one that mocked the Nigerian’s miss and the other that bizarrely referred to him as a coconut. Osimhen was displeased with such posts from his club’s official TikTok handle, with reports claiming that he was contemplating taking legal action.

The issue was ultimately resolved after the club released a statement, saying it was not their intention to hurt Osimhen’s feelings.

Peseiro Disses Napoli’s Treatment Of Osimhen

In an interview with Sky Sports, Peseiro looked back at the incident, saying it was unacceptable behavior on Napoli’s part. The Nigeria coach stated:

“That video? From the club? From the outside is one thing but a video from the club, that is the worst. That cannot happen.

“He was sad because it is not easy for anyone. He does not understand it. He does not understand why.”

Nigeria Boss Urges Osimhen To Keep A Cool Head

Although he believes what Napoli did was wrong, Peseiro does not think Osimhen should lose his balance over the incident. Backing the attacker to maintain his temperament, he said:

“Osimhen is a star. Two years ago, he was not a star. Now, he is a star. And when you are a star, everybody wants more, more, more. The others can do bad but if Osimhen does bad it is different because people demand more from the players who can do more.

“It was a bad thing that Napoli did. Of course, he would prefer they do not do it. But my advice is to stay calm. Do not play against the fans. Do not lose balance. Keep the mentality. Keep the personality. That is what the very best players do. And he can be at the top.”

Osimhen enjoyed a stellar campaign in Napoli’s colors last term, scoring 26 times in 32 games to fire them to their first Serie A title in 33 years. He has started this season just as brightly, netting six goals in eight league games.