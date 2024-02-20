Soccer

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Napoli Vs. Barcelona – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Napoli Vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League
Napoli Vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League

Serie A holders Napoli will square off with defending La Liga champions Barcelona in the Round of 16 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season. Continue reading to learn all the key details about this week’s first leg.

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Napoli Vs. Barcelona – Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch In US

Italian powerhouse Napoli will welcome Spanish giants Barcelona to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. The game will kick off at 9:00 PM CEST / 8:00 PM GMT / 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT on Wednesday night (February 21).

Fans in the United States can catch the game by tuning in to CBS and TUDN Deportes. One can also stream the game via Fubo, but they will have to sign up for a free trial or pay the membership fee. DAZN will carry the game in Canada.

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Napoli Vs. Barcelona – Preview

Team Form

After a historic 2022-23 campaign, which saw them reclaim the league title after 33 years, Napoli have completely lost their way this season. They have leaked goals, failed to find the back of the net consistently, and have seldom dominated the middle of the park.

Having picked up only 36 points from 24 games (10 W, 6 D, 8 L), they are toiling in the ninth place in the Serie A rankings. They have dropped points in three (2 D, 1 L) of their last four matches and are coming into Wednesday’s game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Genoa.

Barcelona have also been below par this season. They have not been able to play with the trademark Barca flamboyance and were sometimes fortunate to land on the right side of the scoreline. Seeing his boyhood club lose their identity, coach Xavi has decided to step down at the end of his tenure.

The Blaugrana have amassed 54 points from 25 matches and are sitting eight points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid. The Catalans, however, are on a four-game unbeaten streak in La Liga, with them securing a 2-1 comeback win over Celta Vigo in their last outing.

Head-To-Head

Napoli and Barcelona have crossed paths four times in the UEFA Champions League so far. The Blaugrana have won twice and played out two draws with the Neapolitans, winning both their ties.

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Napoli Vs. Barcelona – Prediction

Neither Napoli nor Barcelona have lived up to expectations this season, but the Serie A outfit have been in markedly worse shape. They could put up a fight in front of their fans at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, but we do not expect them to overpower the visitors.

We are backing Barcelona to bring back a 2-1 lead from their trip to Napoli on Wednesday.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Napoli Vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Napoli Vs. Barcelona – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024
Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes Has Been The Best Creator In The Premier League
Soccer
5 Players Who Have Created The Most Chances In The Premier League This Season: Manchester United Ace Bruno Fernandes Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024

For most center-forwards and strikers, goals and assists almost paint the complete picture. The higher the numbers, the greater their impact. However, for wingers, attacking midfielders, and flying fullbacks, goals…

Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Has Created The Fifth-Most Chances In The Premier League
Soccer
10 Players With Most Goal Contributions Across Top 5 European Leagues In 2023-24: Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka Claims 7th Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 20 2024

Tense title races, breathless relegation battles, and players giving their all to snatch coveted individual accolades — the business end of the 2023-24 season is almost upon us. In the…

speed
Soccer
Was IShowSpeed Partying With Neymar In Brazil Last Night?
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 19 2024
Tottenham Garner
Soccer
Tottenham Eye Move For Everton Midfielder James Garner As Conor Gallagher Alternative
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 19 2024
Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Scored The Most Goals In Top 5 European Leagues Over The Last 3 Seasons
Soccer
Report: Kylian Mbappe Has Not Agreed Real Madrid Deal Despite Claims From Spain
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 19 2024
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
PSG Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Comments On Bernardo Silva Links As Parisians Prepare For Life Without Kylian Mbappe
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 19 2024
Arrow to top