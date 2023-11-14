Soccer

“It would have changed my life” – Premier League-Linked Victor Osimhen Admits Receiving Massive Offers From Saudi Arabia

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League Linked Victor Osimhen Is The Most Valuable Player In Serie A
Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen has revealed he received massive offers from Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window, admitting it was hard for him to say no.

Osimhen, 24, is one of the best strikers in the world. The Nigerian is great with the ball at his feet, can create chances with his measured passes, and is an unbelievable scorer. Last season, Osimhen scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 Serie A matches, helping the Partenopei to the title.

Osimhen Confirms Receiving Eye-Popping Offers From Saudi Clubs

The Saudi Pro League has become a hot spot for top soccer players across the world, and last summer, they supposedly tried to get their hands on one of the most sought-after strikers in the world. According to reports, Al-Hilal tabled a €200 million ($214.30 million) offer for Osimhen and were also prepared to give him a life-changing contract.

Speaking on former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel’s show, The Obi One Podcast, Osimhen said it was hard to turn down a move to Saudi, as it would have changed his life.

The 27-cap Nigeria international said (via Liverpool ECHO):

What was said is true. I have to be honest, I never thought about leaving last summer because Napoli wanted to keep me, but when the offer came from Saudi Arabia, a huge offer, it was hard to refuse.

I spoke to Napoli and decided to stay. It was crazy – the more I said no, the more they increased the financial offer. It would have changed my life, they never gave up. As much as you play football for money, there is also so much more to it.

Osimhen Reveals Which Two Premier League Jerseys He Had Growing Up

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League, with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United emerging as potential suitors.

Speaking to Mikel, Osimhen refrained from naming his favorite Premier League club but said that he had Chelsea and Manchester United jerseys in his collection. He said:

I don’t have a favourite Premier League team but I’ve two jerseys: Chelsea and Man United. Many friends of mine are Chelsea fans, few are Man Utd fans.

In Nigeria the Premier League is the most-watched league. The Premier League is the most appreciated league by every African player — it’s a huge league.

Any team that manages to land Osimhen can count themselves lucky, as there are very few players who can match his quality. He has played 111 games for Napoli in all competitions since the 2020-21 season, scoring 65 times and providing 15 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2025.

