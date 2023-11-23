Europe is home to some of the most creative players in soccer. They are adept at keeping the game ticking with their inch-perfect passes and creating goalscoring opportunities on cue. When they are on song, their team play at their best, keep the opposition defenders under pressure from start to finish.

Even a couple of decades back, there were no concrete metrics to adjudge the creativity of a player. Now, we have stats such as key passes that give us a much clearer picture. In soccer, a key pass is a pass that leads to a shot but not a goal. It tells us how consistently a player has created shooting opportunities for his teammates, effectively giving us a glimpse of his inventiveness.

Continue reading to meet the 10 players who have played the most key passes across the top five European leagues in the 2023-24 season.

Stats via: Transfermarkt

#10 Teji Savanier (Montpellier) – 28 Key Passes

Having played 28 key passes, Montpellier captain Teji Savanier has snatched the 10th spot on the list. The 31-year-old, who has been at the club since 2019, has also scored once and provided three assists in 11 Ligue 1 matches this season.

The attacking midfielder is an excellent passer of the ball, which allows him to serve competently at the heart of the midfield as well. An integral part of the team, Savanier sees his contract expire in June 2026.

#9 Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) – 29 Key Passes

In ninth place, we have Sevilla stalwart Ivan Rakitic. The former Barcelona central midfielder has played 29 key passes in La Liga this season.

The 35-year-old has played 11 La Liga matches thus far in 2023-24, scoring twice and providing an assist. Rakitic has also claimed a couple of assists in the UEFA Champions League (4 appearances).

#8 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 30 Key Passes

Premier League’s only representative on this list, Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has played 30 key passes in the first division of English soccer this season.

The Portugal international has started all 12 of Manchester United’s Premier League matches this season, scoring thrice and providing two assists. He has also played four Champions League games, recording a goal and an assist.

#7 Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) – 30 Key Passes

One of the best central midfielders in Italy, Napoli star Piotr Zielinski has played 30 key passes in Serie A this season, emerging as the most consistent creator in Italy.

Zielinski, who was one of Napoli’s best players as they won the Serie A title last season, has started 11 of his 12 games this season. So far, he has scored twice and provided two assists in the Italian top flight. He has also opened his account in the UEFA Champions League, scoring once and claiming an assist in four games.

#6 Benjamin Bourigeaud (Stade Rennais) – 31 Key Passes

Stade Rennais captain Benjamin Bourigeaud has clinched the sixth place on this list, having played 31 key passes in Ligue 1 this season.

A central midfielder by trait, Bourigeaud can also operate on the right channel, either as a right-midfielder or a right-winger. He has been quite effective in front of goal this season, scoring twice and providing an assist in 12 matches.

#5 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) – 31 Key Passes

Harry Kane has deservedly been the hot topic in Germany since his move to Bayern Munich in August. The Englishman has scored 17 goals in 11 games, emerging as the leading goalscorer across the top five European leagues. Courtesy of Kane’s blistering start, Leroy Sane’s exploits have gone under the radar.

The German, too, has been sensational for the Bavarians, operating as the heartbeat of the team. Not only has Sane played 31 key passes this season, but he has also scored eight goals and provided six assists in 11 matches. His link-up play with Kane has been sensational, with the two combining for eight goals already in 2023-24.

#4 Romain Del Castillo (Stade Brestois) – 34 Key Passes

Stade Brestois, who finished 14th in Ligue 1 last season, have been faring quite well, climbing to ninth place in the rankings. Every Brest player has done their best to help the team, and Romain Del Castillo is certainly not an exception. The right-winger has valiantly led the creative department, chipping in with 34 key passes in 11 Ligue 1 games.

Del Castillo has so far clocked three goals and three assists in the first division of French soccer this season.

#3 Franck Honorat (Borussia Monchengladbach) – 35 Key Passes

Borussia Monchengladbach has not been at their best in the Bundesliga this season, currently sitting in ninth place after 11 games. However, that is not for a lack of trying on Franck Honorat’s part. The right-winger, who joined the club from Stade Brestois in July, has operated as the creative fulcrum of the team, registering 35 key passes in the German top flight.

Honorat has played all 11 Bundesliga matches so far, scoring once and providing five assists. He has been impressive in the DFB Pokal as well, clinching two goals and an assist in his only outing.

#2 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) – 37 Key Passes

One of the most consistent players in the history of La Liga, Iago Aspas has been on the money for Celta Vigo this season. The 36-year-0ld center-forward has played an impressive 37 key passes in 13 Spanish top-flight matches in 2023-24.

Aspas, who has been at Celta since joining from Sevilla in July 2015, has scored once and claimed four assists this term.

#1 Isco (Real Betis) – 39 Key Passes

Real Betis attacking midfielder Isco sits at the summit, having played an impressive 39 key passes in 13 La Liga games this season.

Isco, who joined Betis as a free agent in July, has been one of their standout performers this season. The former Real Madrid star has thus far chipped in with two goals and two assists in La Liga and a goal and an assist in four Europa League matches.