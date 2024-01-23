The Tennessee Titans entered the 2023 NFL season with mild expectations. But they finished even worse than projected, notching a 6-11 record, and were one of the first teams to be eliminated from postseason contention. The failures ultimately led to the firing of head coach Mike Vrabel, and the team has yet to hire a placement to be their leader.

3 Key Titans Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024

Where should Derrick Henry sign this offseason? pic.twitter.com/N9HdQCzS3r — PFF (@PFF) January 20, 2024

But that isn’t the only major chance that the team will undergo. The Vrabel Era has been highlighted by some faces that have turned into long-time Titans who helped the team become one of the league’s best for a couple of years, and they might be on their way out the door as well.

Here is a look at some of the key players from the Titans’ 2023 roster that are set to become free agents this spring:

Ryan Tannehill – QB

It is unlikely that Tannehill will ever be considered a starting quarterback in the NFL again, but he likely still has a couple of years left in the tank to serve as a backup somewhere. He began the 2023 season as the Titans’ starter, but suffered an injury in Week 6 and was replaced by rookie Will Levis, and didn’t get his job back until Levis himself suffered an injury.

Perhaps surprisingly, Tannehill has only played for two teams in his 11 seasons in the league. His best season came in 2019 when he led the league in passer rating and won Comeback Player of the Year.

Derrick Henry – RB

One of the most popular players in Titans history, and certainly of the past decade, it appears as though Henry has played his final game in Tennessee. He is still productive at his age, especially given the position that he plays, and there will certainly be interest in his services on the open market.

Henry just turned 30 years old, and had his 5th 1,000+ yard season in his last 6 tries (937 yards in 8 games in 2021).

Azeez Al-Shaair – LB

After spending the first four years of his NFL career with the 49ers, Al-Shaair signed a one-year deal with the Titans, and had a good enough season to warrant a bigger pay day this time around. He led the league in tackles with 163, which was good enough for 5th most in the entire league. He is just 26 years old.

Another key defensive piece that is set to hit the open market is Denico Autry, who led the team with 11.5 sacks.