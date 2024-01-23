NFL

Tennessee Titans: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz derrick henry makes definitive statement on ryan tannehill tennessee titans quarterback
rsz derrick henry makes definitive statement on ryan tannehill tennessee titans quarterback

The Tennessee Titans entered the 2023 NFL season with mild expectations. But they finished even worse than projected, notching a 6-11 record, and were one of the first teams to be eliminated from postseason contention. The failures ultimately led to the firing of head coach Mike Vrabel, and the team has yet to hire a placement to be their leader.

3 Key Titans Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024

But that isn’t the only major chance that the team will undergo. The Vrabel Era has been highlighted by some faces that have turned into long-time Titans who helped the team become one of the league’s best for a couple of years, and they might be on their way out the door as well.

Here is a look at some of the key players from the Titans’ 2023 roster that are set to become free agents this spring:

Ryan Tannehill – QB

It is unlikely that Tannehill will ever be considered a starting quarterback in the NFL again, but he likely still has a couple of years left in the tank to serve as a backup somewhere. He began the 2023 season as the Titans’ starter, but suffered an injury in Week 6 and was replaced by rookie Will Levis, and didn’t get his job back until Levis himself suffered an injury.

Perhaps surprisingly, Tannehill has only played for two teams in his 11 seasons in the league. His best season came in 2019 when he led the league in passer rating and won Comeback Player of the Year.

Derrick Henry – RB

One of the most popular players in Titans history, and certainly of the past decade, it appears as though Henry has played his final game in Tennessee. He is still productive at his age, especially given the position that he plays, and there will certainly be interest in his services on the open market.

Henry just turned 30 years old, and had his 5th 1,000+ yard season in his last 6 tries (937 yards in 8 games in 2021).

Azeez Al-Shaair – LB

After spending the first four years of his NFL career with the 49ers, Al-Shaair signed a one-year deal with the Titans, and had a good enough season to warrant a bigger pay day this time around. He led the league in tackles with 163, which was good enough for 5th most in the entire league. He is just 26 years old.

Another key defensive piece that is set to hit the open market is Denico Autry, who led the team with 11.5 sacks.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz derrick henry makes definitive statement on ryan tannehill tennessee titans quarterback
NFL

LATEST Tennessee Titans: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 23 2024
rsz attachment gabe davis gettyimages 1456633224
NFL
Buffalo Bills: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024

The Buffalo Bills had a roller coaster of a 2023 NFL season. They had Super Bowl aspirations before the year started, and recovered from a 6-6 start to win the…

rsz i2
NFL
NFL: Bills Kicker Tyler Bass Deletes Social Media Accounts After Big Miss vs. Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024

It may not be fair to place all of the blame on Tyler Bass for the loss by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. There were tough calls and multiple blown…

Matt LaFleur Packers pic
NFL
Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur was disappointed with how his comments were portrayed by the FOX broadcast
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024
32d6ff90a4be1ee376a982487e0a46c4
NFL
Jaguars Hire Ryan Nielsen As Their New Defensive Coordinator
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 22 2024
rsz stefon diggs avoided media bills loss
NFL
NFL: Has Stefon Diggs Played His Final Game With The Buffalo Bills?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
rsz dm 240121 josh allen missed throw
NFL
NFL: Tony Romo Says This Is “Most Devastating” Loss Of Josh Allen’s Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
Arrow to top