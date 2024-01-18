Vrabel & Belichick Interview As NFL Coaching Searches Heat Up

At one point last week, there were 8 NFL teams that simultaneously had head coaching vacancies. The New England Patriots moved quickly in replacing Bill Belichick with Jerod Mayo, but the other seven franchises are still on the hunt for their next leader. And the coaching carousel is heating up late in the week, as some of the biggest available names are currently making their rounds of interviews.

NFL Head Coach Hiring Cycle Heats Up This Week

Sources: Former #Patriots coach Bill Belichick will have a second interview with the #Falcons brass this weekend after meeting with owner Arthur Blank 1-on-1 this past week. Things are ramping up with the greatest coach of all time… pic.twitter.com/UR8LnJcYSS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2024

The Atlanta Falcons have been making the most noise so far this week. Two of the most sought after coaches during the current cycle are Belichick and Jim Harbaugh, both of whom were hosted by Atlanta earlier this week.

The Belichick-to-Atlanta rumors had intensified in recent weeks, and have now come to the forefront with the coach’s firing from New England and subsequent meetings with the Falcons. The two sides first spoke earlier in the week, and will meet for a second time this coming weekend. There is a reported mutual interest that is described as “pretty strong”.

Atlanta also hosted Jim Harbaugh for an interview on Wednesday, as reported by Adam Schefter. There is plenty of interest in the current Michigan head coach, and it has become apparent that he is more than willing to test the NFL waters amidst the controversy at the university. Harbaugh had previously had an interview with the Chargers.

Chargers Have Been Active In Looking For A Leader

Former #Titans coach Mike Vrabel is in L.A. today to interview for the #Chargers head coaching job, per sources. It’s the first known interview for Vrabel, 48, who was 54-45 with three playoff trips in six seasons with Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/sJaTfrmsqK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2024

Los Angeles hasn’t stopped there with their high-profile interviews. In their attempt to replace Brandon Staley, they too interviewed Harbaugh earlier in the week, and have already met with Mike MacDonald and Steve Wilks as well. Los Angeles is in full hire mode, given that they are on the hunt for a new general manager as well.

The Chargers may have one of the more attractive jobs, given their situation, with a talented roster in need of solid leadership. But there are plenty of options for the big name coaches to choose from, as destinations like Seattle, Las Vegas, and Washington have their own perks that come with the job.

There are other coordinators that could land their first NFL head coaching jobs, but they are still involved in the playoffs and will have to wait for their current season to end to fully enter the hiring cycle.