Vrabel & Belichick Interview As NFL Coaching Searches Heat Up

Anthony R. Cardenas
At one point last week, there were 8 NFL teams that simultaneously had head coaching vacancies. The New England Patriots moved quickly in replacing Bill Belichick with Jerod Mayo, but the other seven franchises are still on the hunt for their next leader. And the coaching carousel is heating up late in the week, as some of the biggest available names are currently making their rounds of interviews.

NFL Head Coach Hiring Cycle Heats Up This Week

The Atlanta Falcons have been making the most noise so far this week. Two of the most sought after coaches during the current cycle are Belichick and Jim Harbaugh, both of whom were hosted by Atlanta earlier this week.

The Belichick-to-Atlanta rumors had intensified in recent weeks, and have now come to the forefront with the coach’s firing from New England and subsequent meetings with the Falcons. The two sides first spoke earlier in the week, and will meet for a second time this coming weekend. There is a reported mutual interest that is described as “pretty strong”.

Atlanta also hosted Jim Harbaugh for an interview on Wednesday, as reported by Adam Schefter. There is plenty of interest in the current Michigan head coach, and it has become apparent that he is more than willing to test the NFL waters amidst the controversy at the university. Harbaugh had previously had an interview with the Chargers.

Chargers Have Been Active In Looking For A Leader

Los Angeles hasn’t stopped there with their high-profile interviews. In their attempt to replace Brandon Staley, they too interviewed Harbaugh earlier in the week, and have already met with Mike MacDonald and Steve Wilks as well. Los Angeles is in full hire mode, given that they are on the hunt for a new general manager as well.

The Chargers may have one of the more attractive jobs, given their situation, with a talented roster in need of solid leadership. But there are plenty of options for the big name coaches to choose from, as destinations like Seattle, Las Vegas, and Washington have their own perks that come with the job.

There are other coordinators that could land their first NFL head coaching jobs, but they are still involved in the playoffs and will have to wait for their current season to end to fully enter the hiring cycle.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
