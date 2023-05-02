Boxing

What Is The Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Pay-Per-View Price?

Paul Kelly
Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing
Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing

One of the biggest fight of the year is almost upon us as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder goes down this weekend in Mexico. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated catchweight boxing showdown via streaming platform DAZN PPV – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

How Much Will The Canelo vs Ryder Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of seeing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez back in action. ‘Canelo’ fights are always super events, with this fight against John Ryder no different with all four world title belts at super-middleweight on the line.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch Canelo vs Ryder. The fight is so big that it is available to buy via pay-per-view in over 200 countries worldwide.

DAZN PPV are airing the fight live for boxing fans in the United States. In order to watch the main event from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico, including the full undercard, boxing fans will be forced to pay the $84.99 pay-per-view fee.

DAZN’s price is set at $84.99 for new subscribers. For existing DAZN customers, the PPV cost will be slightly less at $64.99. DAZN are the only place boxing fans can watch this undisputed 168-pound clash, with DAZN airing the fight in over 200 countries worldwide.

This of course includes the highly anticipated main event between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and John Ryder, but also includes the rest of the undercard action too. There are some interesting fights on the undercard, including some world title action in the flyweight division with Julio Cesar Martinez in action.

Not only that but there are some other huge names from the boxing world on the undercard too. Some other huge names such as Steve Spark, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Nathan Devon Rodriguez and Bek Nurmaganbet also featuring on this stacked undercard full of talent and hot prospects.

All you’ll have to do to watch the Canelo vs Ryder full card is pay your one-off $84.99 pay-per-view fee at DAZN PPV, or alternatively a $64.99 payment if you are an existing DAZN subscriber.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude, it simply has to be a PPV event. Now, all that’s left is to sit back, relax and enjoy this unbelievable fight!

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed super-middleweight world title clash.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder
  • 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

Paul Kelly

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
