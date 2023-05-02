One of the biggest fight of the year is almost upon us as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder goes down this weekend in Mexico. US boxing fans can watch this highly anticipated catchweight boxing showdown via streaming platform DAZN PPV – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

How Much Will The Canelo vs Ryder Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of seeing Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez back in action. ‘Canelo’ fights are always super events, with this fight against John Ryder no different with all four world title belts at super-middleweight on the line.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch Canelo vs Ryder. The fight is so big that it is available to buy via pay-per-view in over 200 countries worldwide.

DAZN PPV are airing the fight live for boxing fans in the United States. In order to watch the main event from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico, including the full undercard, boxing fans will be forced to pay the $84.99 pay-per-view fee.

DAZN’s price is set at $84.99 for new subscribers. For existing DAZN customers, the PPV cost will be slightly less at $64.99. DAZN are the only place boxing fans can watch this undisputed 168-pound clash, with DAZN airing the fight in over 200 countries worldwide.

This of course includes the highly anticipated main event between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and John Ryder, but also includes the rest of the undercard action too. There are some interesting fights on the undercard, including some world title action in the flyweight division with Julio Cesar Martinez in action.

Not only that but there are some other huge names from the boxing world on the undercard too. Some other huge names such as Steve Spark, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Nathan Devon Rodriguez and Bek Nurmaganbet also featuring on this stacked undercard full of talent and hot prospects.

All you’ll have to do to watch the Canelo vs Ryder full card is pay your one-off $84.99 pay-per-view fee at DAZN PPV, or alternatively a $64.99 payment if you are an existing DAZN subscriber.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude, it simply has to be a PPV event. Now, all that’s left is to sit back, relax and enjoy this unbelievable fight!

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

