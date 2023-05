Prior to making the walk to the boxing ring for the 63rd time as a professional, we have taken an in depth look into the career of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. This includes Canelo’s net worth, career earnings, biggest career purse and his sponsorship deals. It’s safe to say that ‘Canelo’ is one of the biggest cash cows in boxing history, with the biggest pay days still potentially ahead of him.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Net Worth

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has been a professional boxer since he was just a 14-year-old boy. He has been boxing consistently for the best part of two decades in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed.

When people talk about boxing, ‘Canelo’ is one of the first names on people’s lips. He is widely regarded as the biggest star in the sport worldwide, as well as being one of the best fighters on the planet pound-for-pound as well.

As of May 2023, it is reported that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s net worth is $180 million (source: celebritynetworth.com).

More recently, Alvarez’s purses for each of his fights has been growing, given the fact he is fighting fellow great fighters, for world title belts in huge events all around the world.

Since the retirement of Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, the Mexican has become the face of boxing. He is also the biggest cash cow in the sport and the most recognisable figure in the whole of boxing, no matter where abouts you are around the globe.

Not only does Canelo have a huge $180 million net worth, but he is also a huge celebrity in his home country of Mexico. He is without a doubt the most recognisable figure in the country in sporting terms, hence why he makes tens of millions of dollars every time he fights. Everyone wants to be a part of the ‘Canelo’ show.

This figure of $180 million is likely to grow for the Mexican as his career goes on too. $180m is possibly even an under estimation of Alvarez’s net worth, given the fact he is currently under contract with with DAZN in a deal worth $365m guaranteed over ten fights.

Once again, the net worth of ‘Canelo’ is sure to catapult even higher as his career rolls on as the undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world and the face of boxing. Period.

‘Canelo’ Career Earnings

After 62 professional boxing fights, Canelo’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $65 million. This was reportedly how much Alvarez earned for his last outing against Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy bout last year. The 32-year-old won the fight via unanimous decision, putting an end to the great trilogy with the Kazakh fighter.

Canelo has earned hundreds of millions of dollars throughout his boxing career so far, with regular fight purses of tens of millions. Again this weekend against John Ryder, the Mexican is expected to earn somewhere in the region of $38 million for the fight. More on this later.

The vast majority of Alvarez’s income does of course come from prize fighting. However, he has many sponsorship deals outside of the ring which will help his salary and net worth, but it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Canelo’ the most money. More on Alvarez’s endorsement deals later on.

With boxers you don’t really tend to have a salary as it depends on how many fights they have in a year or how active they are and at what level they are fighting. As ‘Canelo’ is a world level fighter and fights fairly regularly (roughly twice a year), his salary is estimated to be around $80 million annually (due to his recent contract with DAZN).

This means that all in all, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $486.25 million.

‘Canelo’ Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10) – Breakdown:

Canelo vs Golovkin 3 – $65 million

Canelo vs Bivol – $38 million

Canelo vs Plant – $35 million

Canelo vs Saunders – $33 million

Canelo vs Yildrim – $35 million

Canelo vs Smith – $25 million

Canelo vs Kovalev – $30 million

Canelo vs Jacobs – $7.5 million

Canelo vs Fielding – $15 million

Canelo vs Golovkin 2 – $25 million

Purse info gather from sportspayouts.com

It is fair to say that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops and he continues to feature in big fights. He still has a few fights left on his DAZN contract too, so do not be surprised to see this figure his the $500 million mark in this fight against Ryder this weekend.

‘Canelo’ Fight Purse vs John Ryder

According to Sports Payouts, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is set to earn upward of $38 million for his fight this weekend against John Ryder.

Saturday night will see the great Mexican boxing star walk to the ring for the 63rd time as a professional. His official fight purse is estimated to be around $15 million. However, with additional add-ons through sponsorship, endorsements and other revenue streams, that figure is set to increase to $38 million.

Not only that, but ‘Canelo’ is expected to take home a 70% share of the pay-per-view as well this weekend. Depending on how many people buy the PPV, ‘Canelo’ could be rewarded with another few million dollars on top of his guaranteed purse.

Again, once the gate numbers are calculated, the 32-year-old will once again be paid an additional fee. As the fight is at the Estadio Akron, a stadium with a capacity of around 50,000, ‘Canelo’ could earn upward of $10 million at the gate on top of his already lucrative purse.

Not bad for punching someone in the face for 36 minutes!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez — Record and Bio

Age: 32

Ranking: #1 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 70 1/2″ (179 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 58-2-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 39

Fights Won by Decision: 19

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Canelo’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns millions of dollar outside of the ring too. These vast sponsorships deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Alvarez’s net worth and salary.

The 32-year-old’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with sports company Everlast. ‘Canelo’ inked the deal in 2014 with Everlast, who sponsor his gloves for the majority of his fights.

Not only is this huge endorsement deal with Everlast a big earner for ‘Canelo’, but he is also currently endorsed by Tecate, a Mexican beer company. Alvarez also has a partnership with an alcohol company, Hennessy.

Another of the Mexican’s sponsors are clothing brand Dolce & Gabanna. Is is unknown exactly how much D&G pay ‘Canelo’ to endorse their clothing, but it is sure to be a fortune.

Forbes reported that ‘Canelo’ Alvarez makes $2 million from his endorsements and sponsors per annum. Not bad for simply promoting a brand and wearing a certain type of gloves!

All in all, Saul Alvarez’s three main sponsorship deals certainly help boosts his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Canelo’ his biggest purses.

