The legendary Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returns to action this weekend as he defends all four of his world super-middleweight titles in his boxing homecoming. ‘Canelo’ faces John Ryder in an undisputed 168-pound clash for all four world titles this Saturday night in Mexico. When ‘Canelo’ fights, it is always a special occasion!
Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Canelo vs Ryder fight. This includes betting picks, fight predictions, a preview, fight time, venue, fight odds, full undercard and a boxing free bet.
On paper, this looks like it could be a routine victory for the champion, with the best US betting apps heavily favoring ‘Canelo’. Will the pride of Mexico make another successful defense of his world titles? Can John Ryder pull off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history? We’ll find out on Saturday…
If you fancy a bet on this compelling undisputed world title fight, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Canelo vs Ryder predictions.
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder
- 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN
- 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Preview
One of the biggest fights of the year goes down on Saturday night as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder clash for this undisputed super-middleweight super-fight. The fight is taking place in Mexico this weekend for the homecoming of the pride of the country, with ‘Canelo’ looking to put on an emphatic performance against the British challenger.
Going into this fight, ‘Canelo’ comes in fresh off the back of a trilogy victory over long-term rival Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin. The 32-year-old put the final nail in the coffin of that rivalry, comprehensively beating the Kazakh via unanimous decision.
John Ryder also comes in fresh off the back of an incredible run of victories, and will be confident of upsetting the apple cart here as the huge underdog. He is certainly up against it, but will be desperate to become world champion at the second time of asking after coming extremely close back in 2019.
The fight is finally upon us as the great ‘Canelo’ returns to action in a homecoming fight in front of tens of thousands of passionate Mexican fans.
Can John Ryder upset the odds and claim the biggest win of his career? Will Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez show why is is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and one of the best boxers in history? Only time will tell!
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder goes down this Saturday from Guadalajara, Mexico and it is simply not to be missed!
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Prediction
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez comes into this fight as the -1600 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. He has proven he is one of the best fighters in the world, and is rightfully the overriding favorite here against the British challenger.
Here at SportsLens we can see the four-weight world champion winning this fight via emphatic knockout. Not only that, but we can see the stoppage coming in the second half of the fight as Ryder begins to get desperate.
‘Canelo’ is widely regarded as one of the biggest punchers pound-for-pound in the entire sport of boxing, as well as being technically so talented and polished. The Mexican has stopped three of his last seven opponents in the second half of the fight, showing that he is super dangerous late on in a fight.
Last time out the 32-year-old won by unanimous decision against Golovkin in their trilogy, after losing the fight before against Dmitrii Bivol when challenging for light-heavyweight glory. Prior to that, ‘Canelo’ stopped both Caleb Plant and Billy Joe Saunders in the second half of the fight, and we can see John Ryder suffering the same fate here.
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Prediction: ‘Canelo’ to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-12 @ +110 with BetOnline
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Best Bet
Our ‘Best Bet’ for this compelling undisputed super-middleweight showdown from Guadalajara this weekend is that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will win this fight via KO/TKO in rounds 7-9. This is priced at generous odds of +240 with BetOnline.
‘Canelo’ has won 39 of his 58 fights via stoppage, with three of his last six victories coming via stoppage in the second half of the fight. Not only that, but the 168-pound king has won two of his last 12 fights between rounds 7-9. These victories came against two Brits in the shape of Liam Smith and Billy Joe Saunders.
Now, we can see the same happening to John Ryder. Ryder is a tough fighter and will keep on coming all night, but as ‘The Gorilla’ begins to tire and falls for the feints and movements that ‘Canelo’ constantly does, we can see the Brit leaving himself open to the body or head before the Mexican pounces and ends the fight.
Here at SportsLens we can see ‘Canelo’ starting slow before gradually breaking his British counterpart down round by round. ‘Canelo’ is clearly a huge puncher and one of the most fearsome knockout artists in world boxing, hence why we can see him securing his 40th professional boxing stoppage this weekend in his homecoming fight.
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Best Bet: ‘Canelo’ to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-9 @ +240 with BetOnline
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Odds
- Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win: -1600
- Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by KO/TKO: -300
- Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by Decision: +275
- John Ryder to Win: +750
- John Ryder to Win by KO/TKO: +1400
- John Ryder to Win by Decision: +1800
- Draw: +2000
When Is Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder?
Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
Ring Walks expected: 10.30PM EST, Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder TV Channel & Live Stream
TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Guadalajara on DAZN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the streaming platform. The pay-per-view will cost $84.99 for new customers, and just $64.99 for existing subscribers.
Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the PPV cost.
Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.
Tale Of The Tape
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez — Record and Bio
- Age: 32
- Ranking: #1 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)
- Country: Mexico
- Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)
- Reach: 70 1/2″ (179 cm)
- Stance: Orthodox
- Overall Record: 58-2-2
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 39
- Fights Won by Decision: 19
John Ryder — Record and Bio
- Age: 34
- Ranking: #3 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)
- Country: England
- Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)
- Reach: 72″ (183 cm)
- Stance: Southpaw
- Overall Record: 32-5
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 18
- Fights Won by Decision: 17
Canelo vs Ryder Full Undercard
Here is the full undercard of fights at the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder is of course the main event. The undercard includes some world title action in the flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights in various other weight divisions too.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder
|Super-Middleweight
|12
|Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronald Batista
|Flyweight
|12
|Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Steve Spark
|Super-Lightweight
|10
|Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks
|Light-Heavyweight
|10
|Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia
|Featherweight
|10
|Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana
|Lightweight
|8
|Lawrence King vs Elio German Rafael
|Super-Middleweight
|8
|Abilkhan Amankul vs Fabian Rios Frausto
|Middleweight
|8
|Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Arreguin
|Super-Featherweight
|6
|Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs Fabian Trejo Rivera
|Super-Welterweight
|4
|Jesus Larios vs TBA
|Light-Flyweight
|4
