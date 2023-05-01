The legendary Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returns to action this weekend as he defends all four of his world super-middleweight titles in his boxing homecoming. ‘Canelo’ faces John Ryder in an undisputed 168-pound clash for all four world titles this Saturday night in Mexico. When ‘Canelo’ fights, it is always a special occasion!

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Canelo vs Ryder fight. This includes betting picks, fight predictions, a preview, fight time, venue, fight odds, full undercard and a boxing free bet.

On paper, this looks like it could be a routine victory for the champion, with the best US betting apps heavily favoring ‘Canelo’. Will the pride of Mexico make another successful defense of his world titles? Can John Ryder pull off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this compelling undisputed world title fight, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Canelo vs Ryder predictions.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Preview

One of the biggest fights of the year goes down on Saturday night as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder clash for this undisputed super-middleweight super-fight. The fight is taking place in Mexico this weekend for the homecoming of the pride of the country, with ‘Canelo’ looking to put on an emphatic performance against the British challenger.

Going into this fight, ‘Canelo’ comes in fresh off the back of a trilogy victory over long-term rival Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin. The 32-year-old put the final nail in the coffin of that rivalry, comprehensively beating the Kazakh via unanimous decision.

John Ryder also comes in fresh off the back of an incredible run of victories, and will be confident of upsetting the apple cart here as the huge underdog. He is certainly up against it, but will be desperate to become world champion at the second time of asking after coming extremely close back in 2019.

The fight is finally upon us as the great ‘Canelo’ returns to action in a homecoming fight in front of tens of thousands of passionate Mexican fans.

Can John Ryder upset the odds and claim the biggest win of his career? Will Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez show why is is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and one of the best boxers in history? Only time will tell!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder goes down this Saturday from Guadalajara, Mexico and it is simply not to be missed!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Prediction

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez comes into this fight as the -1600 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. He has proven he is one of the best fighters in the world, and is rightfully the overriding favorite here against the British challenger.

Here at SportsLens we can see the four-weight world champion winning this fight via emphatic knockout. Not only that, but we can see the stoppage coming in the second half of the fight as Ryder begins to get desperate.

‘Canelo’ is widely regarded as one of the biggest punchers pound-for-pound in the entire sport of boxing, as well as being technically so talented and polished. The Mexican has stopped three of his last seven opponents in the second half of the fight, showing that he is super dangerous late on in a fight.

Last time out the 32-year-old won by unanimous decision against Golovkin in their trilogy, after losing the fight before against Dmitrii Bivol when challenging for light-heavyweight glory. Prior to that, ‘Canelo’ stopped both Caleb Plant and Billy Joe Saunders in the second half of the fight, and we can see John Ryder suffering the same fate here.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Prediction: ‘Canelo’ to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-12 @ +110 with BetOnline

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this compelling undisputed super-middleweight showdown from Guadalajara this weekend is that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will win this fight via KO/TKO in rounds 7-9. This is priced at generous odds of +240 with BetOnline.

‘Canelo’ has won 39 of his 58 fights via stoppage, with three of his last six victories coming via stoppage in the second half of the fight. Not only that, but the 168-pound king has won two of his last 12 fights between rounds 7-9. These victories came against two Brits in the shape of Liam Smith and Billy Joe Saunders.

Now, we can see the same happening to John Ryder. Ryder is a tough fighter and will keep on coming all night, but as ‘The Gorilla’ begins to tire and falls for the feints and movements that ‘Canelo’ constantly does, we can see the Brit leaving himself open to the body or head before the Mexican pounces and ends the fight.

Here at SportsLens we can see ‘Canelo’ starting slow before gradually breaking his British counterpart down round by round. ‘Canelo’ is clearly a huge puncher and one of the most fearsome knockout artists in world boxing, hence why we can see him securing his 40th professional boxing stoppage this weekend in his homecoming fight.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Best Bet: ‘Canelo’ to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-9 @ +240 with BetOnline

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Odds

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win: -1600

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by KO/TKO: -300

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to Win by Decision: +275

John Ryder to Win: +750

John Ryder to Win by KO/TKO: +1400

John Ryder to Win by Decision: +1800

Draw: +2000

When Is Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder?

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 10.30PM EST, Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Guadalajara on DAZN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the streaming platform. The pay-per-view will cost $84.99 for new customers, and just $64.99 for existing subscribers.

Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the PPV cost.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez — Record and Bio

Age: 32

Ranking: #1 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 70 1/2″ (179 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 58-2-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 39

Fights Won by Decision: 19

John Ryder — Record and Bio

Age: 34

Ranking: #3 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)

Country: England

Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)

Reach: 72″ (183 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 32-5

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 18

Fights Won by Decision: 17

Canelo vs Ryder Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder is of course the main event. The undercard includes some world title action in the flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights in various other weight divisions too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Super-Middleweight 12 Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronald Batista Flyweight 12 Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Steve Spark Super-Lightweight 10 Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks Light-Heavyweight 10 Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia Featherweight 10 Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana Lightweight 8 Lawrence King vs Elio German Rafael Super-Middleweight 8 Abilkhan Amankul vs Fabian Rios Frausto Middleweight 8 Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Arreguin Super-Featherweight 6 Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs Fabian Trejo Rivera Super-Welterweight 4 Jesus Larios vs TBA Light-Flyweight 4

