T.J. Watt Finishes Regular Season As NFL Sack King But Is Set To Miss Steelers First Playoff Game

Olly Taliku
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been crowned as the NFL regular season sack leader for a third time in his career, but injury will prevent the Pro Bowl superstar taking part in his side’s first playoff game this weekend.

T.J. Watt Sack Leader Once Again

T.J Watt is no stranger to bringing down his opposing quarterback in some of the biggest moments and he again topped the sack leaderboard this year as the regular season draws to a close.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to clinch a playoff birth in week 18, as they edged past a well rested Baltimore Ravens side to earn a clash against Buffalo in the Wild Card round this weekend.

Watt picked up two sacks against Baltimore to finish the season tied for the most sacks in the league, but it wasn’t all good news for the Steelers on the final day of the regular season, as Watt picked up a serious looking injury that is set to keep him out of the Bills game on Sunday.

 

This is not the first time Watt has finished the season atop the sack leaderboard, as the Steelers linebacker has picked up the award in three of his past four seasons.

Last year Watt was only able to be involved in 10 games due to an ongoing injury, with the 2022 campaign his lowest year for sacks with just 5.5 recorded.

The Pittsburgh superstar is showing no signs of slowing down during his seventh year in the league, as he became the quickest player to ever reach 88 sacks during week 10.

Watt will share this year’s title with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who also finished the season with 17.0 sacks to his name.

NFL sack leaders 2023

  • T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers: 17
  • Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals: 17
  • Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars: 16.5
  • Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers: 16
  • Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings: 15.5
  • Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns: 14
  • Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders: 13.5
  • Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys: 13
  • Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens: 13
  • Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears: 12.5
  • Jonathan Greenard, Houston Texans: 12.5
  • Denico Autry, Tennessee Titans: 11.5
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants: 11.5
  • Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins: 11
  • Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles: 11

Figures correct as of 01/10/24 

