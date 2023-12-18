NBA

Steph Curry Has Zero Three-Pointers In A Game For First Time In Over 5 Years

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Golden State Warriors have, by their standards, been struggling so far this season. Steph Curry has generally been his usual self, and is the key reason why the team has been able to have any semblance of success over the first two months of the season. The rest of the supporting cast has struggled, most notably with Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. But Thompson has come on strong in recent games as the Warriors have won two in a row, and his services were especially needed on Sunday night with Curry having one of his worst showings in recent memory.

Steph Curry Goes Three Point-Less For First Time Since 2018

Just one night prior, Steph Curry was the hero against the Brooklyn Nets. He scored 12 straight points in the 4th quarter to finish with 37 total, and Golden State came out with a much-needed victory.

But the story was the opposite against the Trail Blazers. While Thompson dropped a team-high 28 on 5 for 10 from deep, Curry somehow finished with just 7 total points. He shot 12 times from the field and only made two, neither of which was a three pointer. He went 0 for 8 from deep, the first time that the greatest shooter ever went three point-less since November 8th, 2018.

7 points is the lowest total for Steph Curry in a game in which he played 30+ minutes since 2011.

Warriors Will Need Full Performances To Get Back Into Race

Despite the tough night for Curry, the Warriors were able to squeak out a win against Portland. Golden State has dealt with some serious late-game issues so far this season and already have a handful of heartbreaking losses, and were in danger of choking away Sunday’s game as well. But some late-game heroics from bench players for the Warriors secured their 11th win of the season, avoiding falling even further down the rankings in the Western Conference standings.

Golden State still has plenty of work to do to get back in position in the top-8 in the conference, and they’ll have their work cut out for them in a few of their upcoming games. Two of their next four come against the Celtics and Nuggets, and they will see the Heat and Mavericks before the conclusion of the calendar year.

Steph Curry will look to rebound on Tuesday against Boston, as he had 29 points and 6 made threes the last time the two teams met.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

