NBA: Steph Curry Reacts To Keegan Murray’s Career Night

The Sacramento Kings took on the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. They were playing without their star point guard De’Aaron Fox who was dealing with a shoulder ailment, but the home team was still the heavy favorite going into the contest. Sacramento has plenty of firepower up and down its roster that can make up for the absence of its leading scorer, and it was forward Keegan Murray who stepped up in a nearly-historic way for the Kings. And the rest of the NBA world took notice.

Murray Sets NBA Record By Making 11 Straight 3-Pointers

KEEGAN MURRAY KNOCKS DOWN HIS 12TH 3-POINTER OF THE NIGHT 🤯 45 PTS

12/13 3PM pic.twitter.com/xG25baI80Q — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2023

Murray set the NBA record last season for three pointers made by a rookie, and he had that prowess on full display against Utah. He started off strong with a 20-point first half that put him on pace to have the highest scoring total of his career, and he got there and passed the mark in the third quarter. Murray scored a Kings franchise record 25 points in the third frame, and did so with an unreal barrage of three pointers.

By the time the start of the 4th quarter rolled around, Keegan Murray was an incredible 12 for 13 from beyond the arc, just two three-pointers shy of the single-game NBA record. He had 45 points entering the frame, 15 more than his previous career high for an entire game. He at one point hit 11 straight three pointers, which is the longest streak in league history.

Steph Curry Impressed By Murray’s Big Night

It is the latest chapter in the development of Murray as one of the Kings’ budding stars, and the greatest shooter in the history of the game was asked about the barrage in Sacramento. While the game was still in progress, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors was giving his post-game press conference after an impressive performance himself. A reporter asked him what he thought of Murray’s 12 for 13 start, and Curry was taken aback upon hearing the numbers.

“He’s hit what?!… Is it still going on?… pull it up.” Stephen Curry reacts to Keegan Murray making 12 3-pointers in the Kings’ win vs. the Jazz 😅pic.twitter.com/xRV5pSm6a9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

Curry has of course been front and center for some of the greatest NBA shooting performances of all time. Not only does he have his own outstanding achievements, but he has watched Klay Thompson hit 14 threes in a game and score 37 points in a quarter on separate occasions. For him to have a level of shock at someone else’s numbers is quite the tip of the cap.

The Kings won the game 125-104, improving their record on the year to 15-9. They are currently in 5th place in the Western Conference.