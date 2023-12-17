NBA

NBA: Steph Curry Reacts To Keegan Murray’s Career Night

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz keegan murray kings steph curry usa e1702833087300
rsz keegan murray kings steph curry usa e1702833087300

The Sacramento Kings took on the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. They were playing without their star point guard De’Aaron Fox who was dealing with a shoulder ailment, but the home team was still the heavy favorite going into the contest. Sacramento has plenty of firepower up and down its roster that can make up for the absence of its leading scorer, and it was forward Keegan Murray who stepped up in a nearly-historic way for the Kings. And the rest of the NBA world took notice.

Murray Sets NBA Record By Making 11 Straight 3-Pointers

Murray set the NBA record last season for three pointers made by a rookie, and he had that prowess on full display against Utah. He started off strong with a 20-point first half that put him on pace to have the highest scoring total of his career, and he got there and passed the mark in the third quarter. Murray scored a Kings franchise record 25 points in the third frame, and did so with an unreal barrage of three pointers.

By the time the start of the 4th quarter rolled around, Keegan Murray was an incredible 12 for 13 from beyond the arc, just two three-pointers shy of the single-game NBA record. He had 45 points entering the frame, 15 more than his previous career high for an entire game. He at one point hit 11 straight three pointers, which is the longest streak in league history.

Steph Curry Impressed By Murray’s Big Night

It is the latest chapter in the development of Murray as one of the Kings’ budding stars, and the greatest shooter in the history of the game was asked about the barrage in Sacramento. While the game was still in progress, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors was giving his post-game press conference after an impressive performance himself. A reporter asked him what he thought of Murray’s 12 for 13 start, and Curry was taken aback upon hearing the numbers.

Curry has of course been front and center for some of the greatest NBA shooting performances of all time. Not only does he have his own outstanding achievements, but he has watched Klay Thompson hit 14 threes in a game and score 37 points in a quarter on separate occasions. For him to have a level of shock at someone else’s numbers is quite the tip of the cap.

The Kings won the game 125-104, improving their record on the year to 15-9. They are currently in 5th place in the Western Conference.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 231026090314 03 victor wembanyama nba debut loss
NBA

LATEST Victor Wembanyama Speaks Out About Spurs Current Losing Streak

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 15 2023
rsz usatsi 19891913 168388303 lowres
NBA
Klay Thompson Puts On Vintage Performance In Loss To Clippers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 15 2023

It has been a rocky first two months to begin the 2023-24 NBA season for the Golden State Warriors. They have dealt with various injuries already and have of course…

Keegan Murray Kings pic
NBA
NBA insiders have reported that the Raptors could target Sacramento’s Keegan Murray in a trade
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 15 2023

It’s never too early to talk about the trade deadline that is just under two months away. The next four to six weeks will be an evaluation period for teams…

rsz are the pistons even trying 1100x733 1
NBA
The Detroit Pistons Now Have The 8th Longest Losing Streak In NBA History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 14 2023
rsz draymond green receives ban no pay
NBA
How Much Money Will Draymond Green Lose During His Suspension?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 14 2023
Keldon Johnson Spurs pic
NBA
League sources think Spurs’ Keldon Johnson could be available for trade this season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 14 2023
59ab2090 7ebd 11ee affd e3191095d5c6
NBA
Phoenix Suns News: Beal In, Durant Out For Tuesday’s Game Against Warriors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 12 2023
Arrow to top