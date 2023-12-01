The Golden State Warriors wild early season roller coaster took another turn on Thursday as the team geared up for their game against the Los Angeles Clippers. In addition to Chris Paul and Gary Payton II who suffered injuries in the team’s last game against the Kings, Andrew Wiggins missed Thursday’s action due to a finger ailment.

Warriors: Wiggins Suffers Obscure Injury, Out Tonight

Andrew Wiggins slammed a car door on his right index finger this morning. Had difficulty shooting this morning. Out tonight. Steve Kerr thinks it’ll be short term. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 1, 2023

But it wasn’t something that he suffered on the court. Wiggins apparently slammed a car door on his right index finger this morning. During morning shoot around, he had trouble with his shot, and was shut down for the night’s game. According to head coach Steve Kerr, it doesn’t appear to be a long term issue.

It will certainly leave the Warriors shorthanded tonight, though. Jonathan Kuminga will move into the starting lineup, and while Draymond Green is back from his suspension, his presence didn’t exactly help Golden State in their fourth quarter against Sacramento. They’ll be extra thin at the guard positions with Payton and Paul out, and we will likely see steady doses of Cory Joseph and Brandin Podziemski in relief of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Golden State Needs To Pick Up Victories Soon

Some members within Golden State’s organization have been ‘annoyed’ with Andrew Wiggins lack of physical conditioning, per @kendra__andrews “Sources told ESPN that after missing two months last season over a still undisclosed personal matter, he didn’t take the time necessary… pic.twitter.com/G6SCjasIGy — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 28, 2023

The obscure injury to Andrew Wiggins comes on the heels of a report that some people in the Warriors organization have been unhappy with his physical conditioning, and that he hasn’t taken the time to get back into shape after missing two months last season with a personal matter.

Golden State will need all the help they can get in picking up some victories in the near future. They are currently two games under .500 before the conclusion of Thursday’s game, and are currently sitting in 11th place in the highly competitive Western Conference.

Essentially everyone on the team has struggled so far this year outside of Steph Curry, who missed some games himself earlier in the season. The supporting cast of Green and Thompson have not been as productive and reliable as we have seen in season’s past, and this might be one of the weaker rotations that we have seen from any Golden State team during their dynasty run.